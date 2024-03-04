Choice Hotels' Mastery 2024: Pioneering Hospitality Tech with Make-a-Thon

Choice Hotels International, Inc. commenced its 9th annual 'Mastery' Tech Innovation Summit in Scottsdale, Arizona, marking a significant event where over 500 technologists convene for an immersive week of learning, innovation, and competition. Aimed at fostering a culture of innovation, the summit features gamified trainings, workshops, and a dynamic 48-hour make-a-thon, challenging participants to devise cutting-edge hospitality solutions that enhance profitability, sustainability, and the guest experience.

Empowering Innovation through Competition

At the heart of Mastery 2024 lies the make-a-thon, a spirited competition where teams of Choice associates unleash their creativity to build software products leveraging advanced technology. These range from tools designed to streamline the hotel onboarding process to solutions that visualize a property’s environmental impact, all aimed at improving the overall customer service experience. This initiative not only showcases Choice Hotels' commitment to technological advancement but also highlights the potential for these innovations to drive significant value for hotel owners and the broader hospitality industry.

Technological Excellence and Industry Leadership

Under the guidance of Brian Kirkland, Chief Information Officer, and Anna Scozzafava, Chief Strategy Officer and Senior Vice President of Technology, Choice Hotels has been at the forefront of integrating technology into hospitality. The transition to a fully cloud-based infrastructure with AWS and the development of owner-facing technologies like the choiceADVANTAGE reservation system illustrate Choice’s pursuit of digital transformation. These efforts underscore the company's dedication to providing innovative solutions that not only enhance operational efficiency but also offer a competitive edge to franchisees in a rapidly evolving market landscape.

A Legacy of Innovation

Choice Hotels has a storied history of introducing technological firsts within the hospitality sector. From pioneering online travel agency enhancements to developing security analysis and automation tools, the company consistently seeks to redefine the guest and owner experience through innovation. Mastery 2024 serves as a testament to Choice Hotels’ enduring commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in hospitality technology, setting new benchmarks for excellence and innovation.

As we reflect on the outcomes of Mastery 2024, it's clear that Choice Hotels is not just adapting to the future; it's actively shaping it. The summit’s collaborative environment, coupled with the tangible solutions it produces, exemplifies how harnessing the collective genius of technologists can lead to groundbreaking advancements. In an industry as dynamic and competitive as hospitality, such relentless innovation is not just commendable—it's essential for sustained growth and success. As Choice Hotels continues to pioneer new frontiers, its dedication to technological excellence remains a beacon for others in the industry, promising an exciting future for hotel owners, operators, and guests alike.