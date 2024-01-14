en English
China

Chinese Scientists Pioneer Quantum Digital Signature in E-commerce

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:35 pm EST
Chinese Scientists Pioneer Quantum Digital Signature in E-commerce

The dawn of a new era in e-commerce was heralded as Chinese researchers at Nanjing University and Renmin University of China unveiled a groundbreaking platform utilizing quantum technology. This disruptive innovation, the world’s first five-user online trading platform, was detailed in a recent publication in the journal Science Advances.

Quantum Digital Signature: The Cornerstone of Secure Transactions

At the heart of this new e-commerce protocol is a Quantum Digital Signature (QDS). The QDS employs quantum entanglement, a complex quantum phenomenon, to generate correlated bit strings among multiple remote parties. These serve as signatures, ensuring transaction integrity, authenticity, and non-repudiation. The QDS protocol combines quantum secret sharing and one-time universal hashing, two cutting-edge techniques in quantum cryptography.

Addressing Classical Encryption Vulnerabilities

This innovative approach is a significant stride in addressing the vulnerabilities of classical encryption algorithms to hacking, particularly by powerful quantum computers. Such potential security breaches can jeopardize the confidentiality and integrity of e-commerce messages, a growing concern in the digital age. The introduction of the QDS protocol heralds a leap towards more secure e-commerce transactions in the quantum era, lessening the dependence on classical encryption algorithms.

Dispensing with the Need for Trusted Third Parties

The team’s experimental quantum network proved capable of executing contract signing and payments quickly and accurately, making it a potential game-changer in the e-commerce sector. More importantly, it eliminates the need for a pre-identified trusted third party, a common requirement in many online transactions. As Associate Professor Yin Hualei from Renmin University highlights, this innovation contributes significantly to the advancement of secure e-commerce in the quantum era.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

