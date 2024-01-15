en English
Automotive

Chinese LiDAR Companies Drive Autonomous Driving Industry into Golden Age

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:16 pm EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 11:09 pm EST
Chinese LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) technology companies are carving out a substantial footprint in the global market, poised to steer the autonomous driving industry into an unprecedented growth chapter, referred to as “a golden age” by Qiu Chunchao, the executive president of RoboSense Technology. This promising outlook was shared at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

LiDAR: The Lifeline of Autonomous Driving

LiDAR is a pivotal sensor technology for high-level driving automation, endowing vehicles with a new ‘vision.’ It maps the surroundings by detecting objects and calculating distances, which is crucial for autonomous navigation. Chinese firms have emerged as trailblazers in LiDAR-related patents, boasting 25,957 applications since 2000, a number that outstrips American and Japanese companies.

Chinese LiDAR Companies: At the Helm of Innovation

RoboSense and Hesai Technology are making waves as leaders in the domain. RoboSense has carved out a niche in cost-effective driver assistance LiDAR, while Hesai is trailblazing in fully automated driving LiDAR. Both companies have witnessed a remarkable spike in patents since 2015, testifying to their relentless pursuit of innovation. RoboSense reported shipping over 256,000 LiDAR units in 2023, with an impressive surge in December sales compared to the previous year.

China’s EV Market: A Catalyst for LiDAR Growth

China’s burgeoning electric vehicle (EV) market has proven to be a significant catalyst. The mass production capabilities sprouting from this boom have propelled the development of smaller, more efficient, and cost-effective LiDAR systems. The competition among Chinese LiDAR firms has spurred cost reductions and innovation, with RoboSense boasting a 50 to 70 percent cost saving in their products. Tanway Technology, another Chinese LiDAR firm, exhibited its automotive-grade LiDAR products at CES, underscoring the swift adoption of LiDAR technologies by Chinese EV manufacturers like BYD, Xiaopeng, Li Auto, and Nio. The fusion of low production costs, a complete supply chain, and the rapidly expanding domestic EV market has fostered a fertile environment for LiDAR innovation in China.

Automotive China Tech
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

