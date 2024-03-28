China's Online Audiovisual Market Hits Historic 1 Trillion Yuan, Rural Growth Surges

China's online audiovisual industry, encompassing short videos and livestreaming, has achieved a groundbreaking milestone, surpassing a market size of 1 trillion yuan ($138 billion) for the first time. This surge is primarily attributed to the rapid increase in new users from rural areas, alongside the burgeoning popularity of live-streaming e-commerce sales.

Unprecedented Growth Amidst Scrutiny

The sector's remarkable expansion is highlighted by the growth in live-streaming e-commerce sales and the proliferation of companies entering the online video service domain. Notably, rural areas have exhibited a faster user growth rate compared to their urban counterparts, a testament to the sector's broadening appeal and accessibility. However, this rapid growth has not been without its challenges, as the industry faces heightened scrutiny from state regulators over concerns of misconduct, including fraudulent advertising and misleading pricing practices.

Emerging Trends and Technological Innovation

In a recent online audiovisual conference, iQiyi CEO Gong Yu identified three major development trends within the industry: the production of new works and quality content, technological innovation leveraging artificial intelligence, and the integration of art to enhance the entertainment experience. These trends underscore the industry's commitment to evolving alongside technological advancements while emphasizing the irreplaceable value of human creativity.

Rural Users Spearhead Market Expansion

The significant increase in rural users has been a key driver behind the industry's historic market size achievement. With over 1 billion online audiovisual users reported, the industry's inclusive growth strategy appears to be paying dividends, as it taps into previously underserved demographics. The rise of short-video accounts and professional livestreamers further illustrates the diverse and dynamic nature of China's online audiovisual landscape.

As the industry crosses this trillion-yuan threshold, it stands at a crossroads of opportunity and challenge. While the growth prospects remain bright, particularly in rural markets, the sector must navigate regulatory hurdles and ethical considerations to sustain its trajectory. The balance between technological innovation and content quality will likely define its future success, as it continues to reshape entertainment consumption patterns across China.