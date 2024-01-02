China Condemns U.S. Actions in Semiconductor Industry as Undermining Global Trade

China has vehemently voiced its opposition to the United States’ recent actions in the semiconductor industry, asserting that they undermine the international trading system. The U.S. measures, including export controls and sanctions, are seen by Beijing as a threat to the stability and security of the global semiconductor supply chains. China contends that these measures not only disrupt the intricate web of semiconductor production and distribution but also stifle technological progress and fair competition globally.

ASML, The Dutch Chip Giant Caught in the Crossfire

ASML Holding NV, a leading Dutch semiconductor equipment manufacturer, found itself in the eye of the storm when it was compelled to cancel shipments of critical equipment to customers in China. This move followed significant pressure from U.S. officials, who are increasingly cracking down on China’s efforts to develop its native semiconductor industry. The ban on ASML’s shipments forms a crucial part of this initiative.

China has decried the U.S. curbs as ‘hegemonic’ and ‘bullying’, urging the Netherlands to protect the mutual interests of businesses in both countries. China accuses the U.S. of sabotaging the international trading system and warns that U.S. export restrictions pose grave risks to the security of global semiconductor industrial and supply chains. The Dutch government’s decision to block ASML’s exports to China has been censured by China, with the Foreign Ministry spokesperson urging the Dutch government to honor the spirit of the contract.

Implications for the Semiconductor Industry

The growing tensions between the U.S. and China, particularly in areas of high-tech industry and trade, are concerning. The situation raises questions about the potential for far-reaching economic consequences if it escalates. China’s reaction underscores the fragility of the global supply chains and the ongoing struggle for dominance in the semiconductor market. The U.S. and China’s decoupling push could affect other economies like Taiwan’s, known for its innovative economic model and integration into global supply chains.