en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

China Condemns U.S. Actions in Semiconductor Industry as Undermining Global Trade

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:01 am EST
China Condemns U.S. Actions in Semiconductor Industry as Undermining Global Trade

China has vehemently voiced its opposition to the United States’ recent actions in the semiconductor industry, asserting that they undermine the international trading system. The U.S. measures, including export controls and sanctions, are seen by Beijing as a threat to the stability and security of the global semiconductor supply chains. China contends that these measures not only disrupt the intricate web of semiconductor production and distribution but also stifle technological progress and fair competition globally.

ASML, The Dutch Chip Giant Caught in the Crossfire

ASML Holding NV, a leading Dutch semiconductor equipment manufacturer, found itself in the eye of the storm when it was compelled to cancel shipments of critical equipment to customers in China. This move followed significant pressure from U.S. officials, who are increasingly cracking down on China’s efforts to develop its native semiconductor industry. The ban on ASML’s shipments forms a crucial part of this initiative.

China has decried the U.S. curbs as ‘hegemonic’ and ‘bullying’, urging the Netherlands to protect the mutual interests of businesses in both countries. China accuses the U.S. of sabotaging the international trading system and warns that U.S. export restrictions pose grave risks to the security of global semiconductor industrial and supply chains. The Dutch government’s decision to block ASML’s exports to China has been censured by China, with the Foreign Ministry spokesperson urging the Dutch government to honor the spirit of the contract.

Implications for the Semiconductor Industry

The growing tensions between the U.S. and China, particularly in areas of high-tech industry and trade, are concerning. The situation raises questions about the potential for far-reaching economic consequences if it escalates. China’s reaction underscores the fragility of the global supply chains and the ongoing struggle for dominance in the semiconductor market. The U.S. and China’s decoupling push could affect other economies like Taiwan’s, known for its innovative economic model and integration into global supply chains.

0
China Science & Technology Tech
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

NIO's Turnaround: A Bullish Stance on the Chinese EV Giant

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Guangzhou Stages the Country's Largest Women's Half-Marathon

By Salman Khan

Alibaba Group Repurchases Shares Worth $9.5 Billion in 2023

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Exploring Factors Influencing Plant Diversity on Tropical Archipelagoes: A Chinese Study

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Air Pollution and Food Security: A New Perspective on China's Environm ...
@Agriculture · 11 mins
Air Pollution and Food Security: A New Perspective on China's Environm ...
heart comment 0
Hybrid Approach Optimizes Agricultural Practices, Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Hybrid Approach Optimizes Agricultural Practices, Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions
Saudi Aramco in Talks to Buy Stake in Chinese Petrochemical Company

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Saudi Aramco in Talks to Buy Stake in Chinese Petrochemical Company
China’s Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Stark Reminder of Climate Change

By Salman Akhtar

China's Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Stark Reminder of Climate Change
Study Challenges 24-Hour Window for Stroke Treatment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Study Challenges 24-Hour Window for Stroke Treatment
Latest Headlines
World News
2024: A Year of High Stakes in US Politics
20 seconds
2024: A Year of High Stakes in US Politics
Hindu Sena Files Complaint Against Asaduddin Owaisi Over Alleged Incendiary Speech
20 seconds
Hindu Sena Files Complaint Against Asaduddin Owaisi Over Alleged Incendiary Speech
Mother of 12 Shuns New Year's Resolutions for Personal Goals
43 seconds
Mother of 12 Shuns New Year's Resolutions for Personal Goals
Jigawa State Governor Reaffirms Commitment to 12-Point Agenda in New Year Message
46 seconds
Jigawa State Governor Reaffirms Commitment to 12-Point Agenda in New Year Message
Herrera Claims Valencia Could Be World's Best Right-Back
47 seconds
Herrera Claims Valencia Could Be World's Best Right-Back
Donna Vekic Triumphs in United Cup, Boosting Croatia's Quarterfinal Hopes
48 seconds
Donna Vekic Triumphs in United Cup, Boosting Croatia's Quarterfinal Hopes
NHS Unveils Free Resources for Healthier Living: A Comprehensive Guide
57 seconds
NHS Unveils Free Resources for Healthier Living: A Comprehensive Guide
Sheffield United Eyes Rotherham United's Goalkeeper Viktor Johansson
1 min
Sheffield United Eyes Rotherham United's Goalkeeper Viktor Johansson
Joe Rogan Names Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson as Potentially Greatest UFC Fighter
1 min
Joe Rogan Names Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson as Potentially Greatest UFC Fighter
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
57 mins
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
4 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app