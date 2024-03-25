China Commits to National Integrated Computing Network, Boosts Digital Economy

China has announced a significant move towards optimizing its digital economy infrastructure by pledging to establish a national integrated computing power network. This initiative, led by Liu Liehong, head of the National Data Bureau (NDB), aims to enhance the distribution of computing resources, thereby bolstering the development of the digital economy. The recent inauguration of the Tianjin Artificial Intelligence Computing Center, which already boasts a capacity of 100 petaflops and plans to expand by an additional 200 petaflops, marks a critical step in this ambitious project.

Unveiling the Vision

Liu Liehong detailed the vision for the computing power network at the China Development Forum 2024, highlighting its core advantages including interconnectedness, inclusiveness, green development, and security. This network is seen as a cornerstone for the rapidly developing digital economy in China, providing a robust platform for artificial intelligence (AI) application enterprises, universities, and research institutions. Liu emphasized the critical role of data, computing power, and algorithms as the 'three pillars' supporting the advancement of AI technology. This initiative comes in response to the surging demand for computing power driven by the rapid development of generative AI technologies.

China's Digital Economy: A Thriving Landscape

The digital economy in China is witnessing unprecedented growth, with Liu pointing to significant advancements in digital infrastructure, including the establishment of over 3.377 million 5G base stations and a total computing power exceeding 230 EFLOPS. The NDB's efforts to tap into the value of data elements and develop new productive forces are aimed at not just enhancing China's digital economy but also contributing to global economic growth. The 'Data Element X' initiative, aimed at unleashing the multiplier effects of data across various scenarios, exemplifies China's strategy to transform its data resource advantage into new economic strengths.

Looking Ahead: China's Global Digital Ambitions

As China continues to enhance its policies related to cross-border data flows and strengthen international cooperation in the field of data, the global implications of its integrated computing power network are becoming increasingly significant. The establishment of the National Data Bureau and the concerted push towards digital innovation reflect China's ambition to lead in the digital era. With investments in high-tech industries surging and the introduction of new regulations to refine data security standards, China is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the global digital landscape.

As the digital realm continues to evolve, China's integrated computing power network represents a forward-thinking approach to harnessing the potential of technology for economic development. By prioritizing interconnectedness, inclusiveness, and sustainability, China is not just aiming to meet the current demand for computing power but is also laying the groundwork for future innovations that could benefit industries and people worldwide.