CHEQUER Inc. Secures Investment for Global Expansion and Cyber Security Innovation

CHEQUER Inc., a trailblazer in the B2B SaaS cyber security platform sector, has announced a significant investment round co-led by Salesforce Ventures and Z Venture Capital (ZVC). This investment propels the company towards rapid global market expansion and further innovation in cloud native security platforms, marking a critical juncture in its growth trajectory.

Revolutionizing Cloud Data Protection

Since its foundation in 2016, CHEQUER Inc. has been at the forefront of cyber security innovation, notably with the launch of QueryPie, its Cloud Data Protection Platform (CDPP). QueryPie stands out by enabling integrated management of data access control, auditing, and monitoring in cloud environments, aligning with global data security regulations. This breakthrough simplifies and secures cyber security practices, offering cost savings and revenue increases for businesses. The company's commitment to a zero-trust framework further underscores its dedication to corporate compliance and data security.

Strategic Partnerships for Future Growth

The involvement of Salesforce Ventures and Z Venture Capital in this funding round is a testament to CHEQUER Inc.'s potential to redefine the cyber security landscape. Both investors bring a wealth of experience and resources that will support CHEQUER's mission to innovate within the sector. The partnership aims to leverage CHEQUER's expertise in SaaS and cloud environments to deliver unparalleled value to customers worldwide, with a keen focus on expanding into new markets. This collaboration signifies a major step towards realizing CHEQUER's vision of becoming a global leader in cloud data protection.

Implications and Future Outlook

This investment not only highlights CHEQUER Inc.'s prowess in cyber security innovation but also sets the stage for its next growth phase. With the backing of Salesforce Ventures and ZVC, CHEQUER is well-equipped to navigate the challenges and opportunities of global expansion. The company's journey from a promising startup to a significant player in the cyber security domain exemplifies the dynamic nature of the tech industry and the continuous need for innovative solutions to protect digital assets. As CHEQUER Inc. embarks on this exciting new chapter, the tech community eagerly anticipates the transformative impact it will have on cloud data protection and cyber security practices worldwide.