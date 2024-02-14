ChatGPT-4: A Reliable AI Tool for Patient Education?

In a world where technology increasingly intersects with healthcare, the role of AI chatbots in providing medical information is under intense scrutiny. A recent study presented at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons Annual Meeting has shed light on the accuracy and reliability of one such AI - ChatGPT-4.

The Study: Validating AI's Role in Patient Education

Researchers evaluated ChatGPT-4's ability to answer patient queries about the Latarjet procedure for anterior shoulder instability. The results? Clinically relevant and dependable answers sourced from academic sources, suggesting ChatGPT-4's potential as an adjunct tool for clinicians in patient education.

ChatGPT-4 vs. Google: A Comparative Analysis

In a comparative analysis, both ChatGPT-4 and Google were found to provide reliable and accurate medical information. However, ChatGPT-4 stood out for its consistent use of academic sources. While ChatGPT-4 drew from peer-reviewed literature in all its responses, Google relied on such sources only 60% of the time.

Implications and Recommendations

This study underscores the potential of AI chatbots like ChatGPT-4 in enhancing patient education. Its reliance on academic sources lends credibility to its responses, making it a promising tool for clinicians. The researchers recommend further investigation into ChatGPT-4's reliability across a broader spectrum of medical conditions and its possible integration into clinical workflows.