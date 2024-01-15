Chams Switch Gains UnionPay License, Expanding Role in Global Transactions

In a move underscoring the growth and innovation within Nigeria’s fintech sector, Chams Switch, a Fintech subsidiary of Chams Holdco Plc, has secured a pivotal license from Union Pay International. This license effectively positions Chams Switch at the forefront of international payments for UnionPay cards issued by Nigerian banks.

The collaboration between Chams Switch and Union Pay International is forecasted to augment cooperation within international trade. The primary beneficiaries of this alliance are companies and merchants involved with China and Southeast Asia. By offering an efficient and cost-effective alternative for cross-border transactions, Chams Switch is strategically positioning itself as a crucial player in this domain. This move is in line with Chams Holdco’s enduring commitment to foster innovation and enhance value for its clients.

Investor Confidence and Growth

In early 2023, Chams Switch received a substantial investment of $2.5 million, reflecting a robust investor confidence in the company’s potential for growth. This investment, coupled with the company’s strategic moves, provides a solid foundation for Chams Switch’s future growth and impact within the fintech sector.

The company’s payment gateway, ChamsPay, is steadily gaining traction in processing online payments for merchants. This upward trend further consolidates Chams Switch’s position within the fintech landscape and underscores its potential for future growth.

Nigerian Banks and Fintech Firms Develop cNGN

In a related development, Nigerian banks and fintech firms are also making strides in the financial sector. They are currently developing cNGN, a new stablecoin pegged to the Naira. This stablecoin is slated for a 2024 launch and is expected to facilitate cross-border transactions, thereby enhancing the global usability of the Naira on multiple blockchains.