C.H. Robinson Unveils AI-Powered Touchless Appointments: A Revolution in Freight Shipping

Picture an industry where more than 1 billion appointments are scheduled annually, predominantly through manual means such as phone calls and emails. This is the reality of the U.S. trucking industry, a sector where efficiency is paramount and time is money. Now, imagine a technology that could significantly streamline this process, thereby saving shippers both time and money. This is not a figment of the imagination, but the latest innovation from C.H. Robinson, a global logistics company.

Touchless Appointments: A New Dawn in Freight Shipping

Introducing touchless appointments—a technology poised to revolutionize freight shipping. The new system leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to automate the process of scheduling pickups and deliveries, optimizing appointment times based on a myriad of data points. These include transit times, peak dwell times at facilities, and carrier convenience. The innovation addresses a clear demand, as C.H. Robinson's research indicates that 74% of shippers yearn for greater automation in their supply chains, with efficient appointment scheduling emerging as a top priority in 2024.

Impressive Implementation and Key Beneficiaries

Even in its infancy, the technology has already seen a broad implementation. Touchless appointments are currently serving 2,545 customers across more than 25,000 facilities. The system's primary beneficiaries are retailers and food companies—industries where timeliness and efficiency are especially crucial.

Digitization: The Future of the Logistics Industry

This technology is just one piece of a larger industry trend toward digitization, which includes everything from load-matching to real-time freight visibility. C.H. Robinson, one of the world's largest logistics platforms, managing $22 billion in freight and 19 million shipments annually, is at the forefront of this change. The company is dedicated to delivering smart, data-driven solutions, ensuring that its customers not only survive but thrive in the rapidly evolving landscape of the logistics industry.

As the logistics industry continues to digitize, automation technologies like AI and Machine Learning are playing increasingly pivotal roles. They are enhancing efficiency, transparency, agility, and ensuring regulatory compliance in supply chain operations. Low code automation platforms are also stepping into the spotlight, connecting systems and providing real-time data. These technologies are setting the stage for a new era in supply chain automation—an era that C.H. Robinson's touchless appointments technology is proud to be part of.