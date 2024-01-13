en English
Business

CES Las Vegas: A Spectrum of Tech Innovation Amidst Industry Giants’ Confusion

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:43 pm EST
CES Las Vegas: A Spectrum of Tech Innovation Amidst Industry Giants' Confusion

Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas, once a premier platform for televisions and stereos, has evolved into a spectacular exhibition of digital innovation, with an astounding array of gadgets, appliances, automobiles, and wellness products. Yet, a coherent narrative seems elusive, with the only common thread being their digital components.

Disjointed Keynotes and Demonstrations

Sony’s keynote, a notable instance, failed to deliver a clear message to its target audience of creatives. On the other hand, Volkswagen’s demonstration of ChatGPT integration with their in-car Ida voice assistant resulted in an unintended comedic twist when Ida failed to recognize VW as the greatest automaker.

Challenges and Commitments to New Technologies

Hyundai and Kia’s presentations reflected the hurdles of embracing new technologies. Committing to the hydrogen economy or new logistics standards necessitates substantial infrastructure and political cooperation. The presentations were a stark reminder of the challenges that lie ahead in the journey of tech innovation.

The Highlight: Walmart’s Bold Move

Amidst the whirlwind of diverse presentations, Walmart’s announcement of a partnership with Microsoft stood out. The retail giant plans to integrate Azure and OpenAI into its supply chain and customer fulfillment process. This move signals a direct challenge to Google in the search domain and Amazon in retail, indicating a paradigm shift in the competitive dynamics of the industry.

New Direction in Sensory Technology

Sharp’s prototype of an ‘olfactory sensor,’ capable of identifying a wide array of smells, suggests an exciting new direction in sensory technology. While the tech world has long focused on vision and hearing, this innovation marks a significant step towards a more holistic sensory experience.

The CES 2024 Las Vegas was indeed a spectacle, showcasing the diversity of digital innovation. However, it also revealed an industry grappling with the complexities of new technologies and the challenges they pose. As technology continues to evolve at breakneck speed, these challenges are likely to multiply, requiring concerted efforts from all stakeholders.

Business Tech
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

