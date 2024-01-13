en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Tech

CES 2024 Unveils Innovative Accessories for the Upcoming Galaxy S24

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:51 am EST
CES 2024 Unveils Innovative Accessories for the Upcoming Galaxy S24

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, a global stage for innovation, has once again served as a platform for the debut of groundbreaking tech accessories. The event saw standout creations from ESR, Moft, Mophie, and Casetify, among others, all aimed at complementing the upcoming Galaxy S24. These accessories ranged from MagSafe-compatible cases and adjustable phone stands to portable chargers and a multiplicity of wireless charging solutions.

ESR and Casetify’s Innovative Cases for Galaxy S24

ESR, a prominent player in the tech accessory market, introduced its new cases for the Galaxy S24, which come with built-in kickstands and offer compatibility with MagSafe. Alongside ESR, Casetify also made waves with its Impact Ring Stand Case for the Galaxy S24. This case, priced at USD $80, boasts military-grade protection and a distinctive camera ring that doubles as a built-in kickstand. It also works seamlessly with Casetify’s Snappy Magnetic Ring, setting new standards for smartphone protection and functionality.

Portable and Adjustable: Moft Tripod and Mophie Snap

Other noteworthy accessories included the Moft Tripod and Mophie’s Snap. The Moft Tripod, a MagSafe phone stand, offers adjustability to various angles and collapses to the size of a credit card for maximum portability. Mophie, on the other hand, introduced the Snap, a portable charger that adheres to the back of the phone using Qi2 wireless charging and MagSafe, also serving as a phone stand.

The Future of Charging: ESR’s Wireless Chargers and EcoFlow Delta Pro Ultra

ESR also unveiled its wireless chargers and a 3-in-1 charging base for Apple devices, both enabled by MagSafe. For those seeking emergency power solutions, the EcoFlow Delta Pro Ultra offers a backup that can be charged via solar panels, the grid, or gas generators, and has the capacity to power home essentials for up to a month.

Enhancing User Convenience: Belkin’s Auto-Tracking Stand and Govee AI Sync Box Kit

Belkin’s Auto-tracking phone stand offers hands-free rotation and tilt, tracking the user’s movements for a seamless experience. For gaming enthusiasts, the Govee AI Sync Box Kit is an ideal choice, enhancing gaming setups with RGB lights that sync with the on-screen colors.

Health and Lifestyle Tech: Proclaim Oral Health Systems and Withings BeamO

Proclaim Oral Health Systems stole the show with its seven-second teeth cleaning solution, custom-built using 3D scanning technology. In terms of health monitoring, the Withings BeamO emerged as an at-home checkup station, simplifying health management like never before.

CES 2024 has indeed been a showcase of not just the latest gadgets, but the future of technology itself – a future that is portable, functional, and above all, user-centric.

0
Tech
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Tech

See more
17 seconds ago
Automotive Industry Weekly Roundup: 'Frankencar 2024', Porsche 911 GT3, Dodge's Transition, and VinFast at CES 2024
This week has been an exhilarating one for the automotive industry. The conceptual ‘Frankencar 2024’ has been the talk of the town, while Porsche’s 911 GT3 and Dodge’s Durango SRT 392 AlcHemi have been making waves in their respective lanes. In the world of motorsports, a leadership change has occurred in the U.S. Haas Formula
Automotive Industry Weekly Roundup: 'Frankencar 2024', Porsche 911 GT3, Dodge's Transition, and VinFast at CES 2024
Nintendo Restocks amiibo Figures; Speculations Rise Around Nintendo Switch 2
1 min ago
Nintendo Restocks amiibo Figures; Speculations Rise Around Nintendo Switch 2
CES 2024: A Showcase of New Laptops for Students and Users with Diverse Needs
1 min ago
CES 2024: A Showcase of New Laptops for Students and Users with Diverse Needs
Disappearance of MediaWorkstation's a-X2P and Expanscape's Aurora 7 Highlights Uncertainty in Multi-Display Workstation Market
32 seconds ago
Disappearance of MediaWorkstation's a-X2P and Expanscape's Aurora 7 Highlights Uncertainty in Multi-Display Workstation Market
AAWireless 2 Revealed at CES 2024: An Upgrade in Android Auto Technology
40 seconds ago
AAWireless 2 Revealed at CES 2024: An Upgrade in Android Auto Technology
CES 2024: New Mini-PCs Challenge Apple's Mac Mini
41 seconds ago
CES 2024: New Mini-PCs Challenge Apple's Mac Mini
Latest Headlines
World News
Rising Stars to Watch at the 2024 Australian Open: Arthur Cazaux and More
1 min
Rising Stars to Watch at the 2024 Australian Open: Arthur Cazaux and More
Christina Applegate: Candidly Navigating Life and Career with Multiple Sclerosis
2 mins
Christina Applegate: Candidly Navigating Life and Career with Multiple Sclerosis
Newcastle United Announces Miley as Replacement for Injured Joelinton
2 mins
Newcastle United Announces Miley as Replacement for Injured Joelinton
Lai Ching-te's Victory: Navigating Taiwan's Future Amid Cross-Strait Tensions
2 mins
Lai Ching-te's Victory: Navigating Taiwan's Future Amid Cross-Strait Tensions
Bangladesh Rejects International Calls for New Elections: An Affront or Justified Response?
2 mins
Bangladesh Rejects International Calls for New Elections: An Affront or Justified Response?
Majority of Muslims Support Ram Temple Construction in Ayodhya, Survey Reveals
2 mins
Majority of Muslims Support Ram Temple Construction in Ayodhya, Survey Reveals
Salesianum Secures Victory in Tense Rematch Against William Penn
2 mins
Salesianum Secures Victory in Tense Rematch Against William Penn
ESPN Nears Deal for NFL Stake: A Shift Towards Promotional Content
3 mins
ESPN Nears Deal for NFL Stake: A Shift Towards Promotional Content
2024 Grand Tournament of Sumo to Start in Tokyo with Viewing Options for Fans
3 mins
2024 Grand Tournament of Sumo to Start in Tokyo with Viewing Options for Fans
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
1 hour
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app