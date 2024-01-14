CES 2024 Unveils AI-Powered AX Visio Binoculars by Marc Newson

In a groundbreaking unveiling at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, a new pair of AI-powered binoculars took the stage, challenging the boundaries of technology and nature exploration. Named AX Visio, these high-tech binoculars are a product of the prodigious intellect of Marc Newson, the famed Australian industrial designer behind the Apple Watch.

Feat of Design and Technology

The AX Visio, a marvel in the world of optical instruments, is priced around $5,000. Interweaving advanced AI image recognition technology, these binoculars can identify over 9,000 types of birds and diverse wildlife. This feat is made possible by harnessing data from the comprehensive Merlin Bird ID database.

More Than Just a Pair of Binoculars

However, the AX Visio is more than just a pair of binoculars. It is equipped with a built-in camera, capable of capturing still images and recording motion, transforming every wildlife encounter into a lasting memory. These moments can then be shared via smartphone, bridging the gap between nature exploration and digital connectivity.

Enhancing Wildlife Spotting

Moreover, these binoculars feature arrow markers on the display, providing guidance to users in locating wildlife, making the spotting experience more intuitive. The AX Visio is also designed to be expandable with custom databases, showcasing an impressive potential for growth and adaptability in the future.

Renowned wildlife photographer, Rick Bateman, offered high praise for the AX Visio. Bateman lauded the binoculars for their intuitiveness and potential as a tool for enhancing bird and wildlife photography skills.

Set to be available at select retailers from February, the AX Visio is a testament to the harmonious fusion of technology, design, and nature exploration. It is, in essence, a window to the world, enhanced by the power of artificial intelligence.