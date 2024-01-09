en English
AI & ML

CES 2024 Unveils a Spectrum of Innovative Tech from AI Bartenders to Transparent TVs

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:34 am EST


The annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 has commenced in Las Vegas, attracting attention worldwide for its showcase of groundbreaking technological advancements. The event has been a launchpad for numerous innovations, reflecting the ongoing integration of artificial intelligence (AI) across various sectors, the evolution of home-vehicle connectivity, and the potential for new consumer experiences with innovative devices and services.

Bartesian’s AI Bartender and More

Among the highlighted innovations is Bartesian’s cocktail-making machine, a device that epitomizes the fusion of technology and lifestyle. Pawport’s motorized pet door was another standout, featuring integrated AI technology. Lockly’s facial recognition smart lock and Hollo AI’s digital twin creation technology also garnered significant attention, demonstrating the pervasive influence of AI in everyday life.

Sony Honda Mobility’s Game-Changing Reveal

Sony Honda Mobility revealed an intriguing use of a PlayStation controller to maneuver the Afeela EV on stage. This unexpected application of gaming technology in the automotive industry has piqued the interest of attendees and observers alike. Hyundai also highlighted its commitment to hydrogen energy and ‘software defined vehicles’ with integrated AI, indicating a shift in the future direction of the automotive industry.

Samsung’s Collaboration and Other Highlights

Samsung announced collaborations with Hyundai and Microsoft, aiming to bridge home and automotive AI services, underscoring the trend of home-vehicle connectivity. In the realm of consumer electronics, both LG and Samsung presented transparent TVs, pushing the boundaries of conventional television design. Ogmen introduced its ORo pet companion robot, reflecting the potential for AI to reshape our interactions with pets.

Instacart’s Smart Cart and Future Prospects

Instacart revealed a smart cart with video ads, giving a sneak-peek into the future of shopping. These introductions at CES 2024 not only demonstrate the cutting-edge technology of today but also hint at the transformative potential of technology in shaping the future of various sectors, from home appliances to automotive and retail.



Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

