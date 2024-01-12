en English
AI & ML

CES 2024 Unveils a Plethora of Cutting-Edge Tech Gadgets for Purchase and Pre-Order


By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:08 am EST
CES 2024 Unveils a Plethora of Cutting-Edge Tech Gadgets for Purchase and Pre-Order

Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 has once again turned heads, unveiling a plethora of innovative tech products. A hotbed for futuristic devices, the event has introduced us to products that are set to redefine consumer expectations, offering not just functionality but enhanced user experiences.

Clicks Case: Physical Keyboard for iPhones

A standout device from CES 2024 is the Clicks case. This accessory offers a built-in physical QWERTY keyboard for iPhone models 14 Pro, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. The design aims to reclaim screen space while typing, taking the user experience to new heights.

HP’s Spectre x360 Laptops: AI-Enabled

HP’s Spectre x360 laptops have been revamped. Now featuring Neural Processing Units (NPUs) for AI computations, these devices balance privacy with potential battery impact without dependency on the cloud. Further, they boast a 2.8K OLED display with smart dimming and refresh rate adjustment, a significant step forward in portable computing.

Celestron’s Origin Telescope: Screen-Based Stargazing

The Celestron’s Origin telescope introduces screen-based stargazing, projecting the cosmos onto smart devices or TVs. This technology brings the vastness of space right into the comfort of our homes.

Anker’s Qi2-Certified Wireless Chargers

Anker’s range of Qi2-certified wireless chargers, including models like the MagGo Power Bank 90 with a built-in kickstand and battery level display, offer unique functionalities designed to simplify the charging process.

Punkt MC02 Smartphone: Privacy-Focused

The Punkt MC02 smartphone, powered by the privacy-focused Apostrophy OS, boasts a 5,500 mAh battery and a 64-megapixel camera. Poised to ship soon, this device exemplifies the marrying of privacy and power in the smartphone industry.

Segway’s Transforming Go Kart

Segway’s transforming Go Kart, which doubles as a hoverboard and racing sim, offers a versatile entertainment experience. This device reflects the evolving dynamics of personal transportation and entertainment.

Rabbit R1: Compact AI Device

The Rabbit R1 is a compact AI device designed to simplify tasks like ordering food or hailing a ride with voice commands. This device epitomizes the integration of AI into our daily lives.

Kohler’s PureWash E930: A Smart Bidet Seat

Finally, Kohler has introduced the PureWash E930, a smart bidet seat with features like adjustable water temperatures and a heated seat, adding a touch of luxury to everyday hygiene routines.

CES 2024 has once again proven to be a window into the future of technology. With these cutting-edge devices, we can expect a transformation in our daily lives, powered by advancements in technology and the relentless pursuit of innovation.

AI & ML Science & Technology Tech


Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

