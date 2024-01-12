en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Tech

CES 2024: Unveiling the Future of Television Technology and Beyond

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:13 pm EST
CES 2024: Unveiling the Future of Television Technology and Beyond

The annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 has once again unveiled a plethora of innovations that promise to redefine the boundaries of television technology. The spotlight isn’t solely on the ever-increasing size of the screens but also on substantial enhancements in functionality, indicating a significant shift in the way we perceive and interact with our television sets.

Revolution in Screen Technology

At CES 2024, the focus has been on four key themes: transparency, brightness, foldability, and the integration of artificial intelligence. Leading brands like C Seed, LG, Samsung, and Hisense unveiled their latest products, pushing the envelope in terms of visual technology. For instance, the 110UX TV, boasting an impressive 10,000 nits of brightness and 40,000 backlight zones, has set a new benchmark in picture quality.

Moreover, Hisense introduced a groundbreaking rollable 4K laser TV, demonstrating the potential of foldability in television technology. These advancements are indicative of a television landscape that is constantly evolving, continually surpassing the limitations of conventional design and functionality.

Two-way Signal Chips: A Gamechanger

A key innovation that surfaced at CES 2024 is the introduction of new chips that enable two-way signals over the air. This technology could pave the way for personalized, targeted over-the-air advertisements based on individual viewers’ habits. In essence, it could reshape the relationship between streaming services, subscription models, and advertising, offering a more customized viewer experience.

Futuristic Insights from Industry Experts

Notable figures such as NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith and Scripps CEO Adam Symson also contributed to the discussions at CES 2024. Smith provided insights into the future of live sports broadcasting, while Symson talked about the evolution of local and national news delivery. Their perspectives shed light on the potential transformations in the broadcasting industry, driven by the advancements in television technology.

In addition to television technology, discussions at the event also touched upon the future of automobile technology, how Ukrainian entrepreneurs are adapting to war via robotics and shipping solutions, and the growing challenges of spotting and protecting against misinformation in the age of advancing artificial intelligence. These topics serve as a testament to the broader trends and transformations occurring within various tech sectors, as unveiled at CES 2024.

0
Tech United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Tech

See more
4 mins ago
JAOS Corporation and LEXUS Unveil Off-Road Concept Vehicles at the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon
JAOS Corporation and LEXUS have unleashed their combined creative prowess at the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon, unveiling two off-road concept vehicles that bridge the gap between luxury and rugged capability. The vehicles, dubbed the GX 550 “OVERTRAIL” JAOS ver. and the LX 600 “OFFROAD” TEAM JAOS 2023 ver., are designed to cater to the needs
JAOS Corporation and LEXUS Unveil Off-Road Concept Vehicles at the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon
Day Two of CES 2024: Technology Giants, EV Concepts, and Accessibility Innovations
27 mins ago
Day Two of CES 2024: Technology Giants, EV Concepts, and Accessibility Innovations
Day Two at CES 2024: Tech Innovations Reshape the Future
28 mins ago
Day Two at CES 2024: Tech Innovations Reshape the Future
Polestar Asserts Customer Choice Amid Infotainment Shift: CES 2024 Highlights
19 mins ago
Polestar Asserts Customer Choice Amid Infotainment Shift: CES 2024 Highlights
Hertz Sells a Third of its EV Fleet: A Setback or a Strategic Move?
22 mins ago
Hertz Sells a Third of its EV Fleet: A Setback or a Strategic Move?
Moss Air: The Harmony of Nature and Technology Unveiled at CES 2024
23 mins ago
Moss Air: The Harmony of Nature and Technology Unveiled at CES 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Justice G. Barry Anderson's Retirement to Result in All-DFL Appointed Minnesota Supreme Court
2 mins
Justice G. Barry Anderson's Retirement to Result in All-DFL Appointed Minnesota Supreme Court
Bishop Asiamah's Prophecy for Cheddar's Presidency Stirs Controversy
3 mins
Bishop Asiamah's Prophecy for Cheddar's Presidency Stirs Controversy
Lebanon's Quest for Joy Amid Hardship: A Clash with Qatar in the AFC Asian Cup Finals
3 mins
Lebanon's Quest for Joy Amid Hardship: A Clash with Qatar in the AFC Asian Cup Finals
John Mahama Calls for Review, Not Cancellation, of Free SHS Programme
3 mins
John Mahama Calls for Review, Not Cancellation, of Free SHS Programme
Waldo Cortes-Acosta's Unexpected Match-Up Against Idol Andrei Arlovski
5 mins
Waldo Cortes-Acosta's Unexpected Match-Up Against Idol Andrei Arlovski
Health Department Uncovers Unhygienic Conditions in Kot Khalsa Food Factory
6 mins
Health Department Uncovers Unhygienic Conditions in Kot Khalsa Food Factory
Nick Saban's Legacy: Enrollment Surge and Economic Benefits at the University of Alabama
7 mins
Nick Saban's Legacy: Enrollment Surge and Economic Benefits at the University of Alabama
Lahore General Hospital Mourns the Loss of Esteemed Charge Nurse
7 mins
Lahore General Hospital Mourns the Loss of Esteemed Charge Nurse
Marcus Stroman Joins New York Yankees, Juan Soto Breaks Record
8 mins
Marcus Stroman Joins New York Yankees, Juan Soto Breaks Record
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
9 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
10 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
10 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
11 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
12 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
13 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
15 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app