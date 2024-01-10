en English
Gaming

CES 2024: The Rise of the ‘Motherboard Mullet’ in Gaming PC Builds

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:34 am EST
CES 2024: The Rise of the ‘Motherboard Mullet’ in Gaming PC Builds

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, a new trend in motherboard design was prominently featured, signaling a potential shift in the construction of gaming PCs. This emerging trend, humorously dubbed the ‘motherboard mullet’, adopts a ‘party in the front, business in the back’ approach, with connectors and cables strategically concealed at the back.

Leading the Charge: MSI and Asus

Two notable designs leading this trend are MSI’s Back-connect and Asus’ BTF (Back-To-The-Future). Both companies had previously introduced these innovative designs at Computex 2023. However, CES 2024 brought these designs into the limelight with a broader adoption. PC builders, case manufacturers, and component companies showcased a myriad of compatible products, indicating a positive reception to the new design.

Manufacturers Embracing the Trend

MSI displayed its Back-connect boards alongside premium builds from Maingear, while Asus presented an ingenious solution for concealing GPU power cables. Thermaltake, a renowned player in the PC case market, also embraced this trend, unveiling cases designed to support hidden connector motherboards. Their Ceres 330 TG case stands as a testament to this adaptation.

The Future of Gaming PC Builds

The trend suggests a willingness among case manufacturers to adapt to this new design approach. It appears to be particularly appealing to PC gamers who place high value on aesthetics in their builds. The general sentiment at CES 2024 was that there is significant potential for these clean, tidy motherboards to become mainstream, transforming the landscape of gaming PC builds.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

