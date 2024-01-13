CES 2024: The Rise of Next-Gen Laptops with AI Capabilities for Coders

The annual spectacle of CES 2024 has once again unveiled a plethora of innovative laptops designed to cater to the evolving needs of coders, featuring cutting-edge generative AI capabilities. Among the tech giants who showcased their high-performance devices, Lenovo, Dell, HP, and LG stood out with their unique offerings tailored to enhance productivity and efficiency.

ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid: Bridging Two Ecosystems

Lenovo’s ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid emerged as a highlight with its unique 2-in-1 device featuring dual operating systems, Windows and Android. Boasting impressive specifications such as a 14-inch 2.8K OLED panel, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and an optional Intel Core Ultra 7 processor with Intel Arc GPU, the device promises to seamlessly integrate the two ecosystems, effectively catering to the varying needs of coders. With a starting price of $1,999, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid is expected to hit the shelves later this year.

Dell’s 16-inch XPS Model: Power Meets Aesthetics

Next in line was Dell’s new 16-inch XPS model, a powerhouse featuring a 4K screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, an Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU, and an extended battery life. With its high-end specifications, the laptop is designed to handle graphic-intensive tasks, making it a worthy contender for coders.

HP’s Spectre x360 Series: Welcome to the AI Era

HP introduced its Spectre x360 series, branding it as an ‘AI PC’. The series comes equipped with the hardware-based AI assistant, Superpower, leveraging a neural processing unit (NPU) to deliver more personalized and efficient computing experiences. The HP Spectre x360 series is available from $1,499.

LG Gram Pro 2-in-1: Lightest and Most Powerful

LG unveiled the award-winning LG Gram Pro 2-in-1, the ‘lightest 16-inch 2-in-1’ on the market. Equipped with an Intel Core Ultra processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and an NPU enabling offline AI workloads, the LG Gram Pro 2-in-1 reduces reliance on internet connections and subscription fees. It is available starting at $1,499.

As the demands of coding and multitasking continue to evolve, coders seeking new laptops should consider devices with at least 16GB of RAM, advanced processors, and larger displays. The CES 2024 has certainly set the stage for a promising year ahead for the tech industry.