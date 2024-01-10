en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Tech

CES 2024: The Future of Tech is Here and Ready for Purchase

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:34 pm EST
CES 2024: The Future of Tech is Here and Ready for Purchase

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, held in Las Vegas, has become a hotbed for innovative tech products, many of which are already available for purchase or pre-order. The event showcases a perfect blend of concept technologies and ready-to-buy gadgets, although it’s worth noting that some may be delayed or may never reach the market.

Highlights from the Show

Among the standout items from the CES this year that consumers can immediately get their hands on include the Satechi SM1 wireless keyboard designed for iPhone, the Motion Pillow equipped with AI features to combat snoring, and Catalyst’s dog collar designed for AirTag tracking. Computer hardware giant MSI has also announced updates to its laptop series, with pre-order options already up for grabs.

Innovative Gadgets Galore

Other novel items making waves include the iGulu F1 countertop beer maker and the ASUS Strix Scar 16 and 18 gaming laptops with advanced display features. One of the most innovative products on offer is the EcoFlow Delta Pro Ultrapower station, a portable whole-home battery system. Additionally, the show has unveiled a personal assistant device called Rabbit R1 A1 and a Y-shaped toothbrush that promises to brush all teeth in just 20 seconds.

CES 2024: A Platform for Cutting-Edge Consumer Technology

CES continues to uphold its reputation as a platform for the most cutting-edge consumer technology. The show has introduced a range of gadgets that promise to enhance consumers’ lives immediately, including standout items like the innovative smart indoor meat smokers and customizable ceiling lighting such as the Nanoleaf Skylight. From the world’s first wireless transparent OLED TV by LG to a smart lock that recognizes faces, AI sport trainer headphones, a robot vacuum and mop combo, and an auto-tracking stand for livestreaming, CES 2024 is truly a tech enthusiast’s paradise.

0
Tech United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Tech

See more
2 mins ago
Harvard Scientists Develop Revolutionary Solid-State Battery
In a significant leap towards future energy solutions, scientists at Harvard University’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) have unveiled a fast-charging solid-state battery with an unprecedented lifespan, potentially heralding a new era for electric vehicles and smartphones. The novel battery uses a lithium metal anode, boasting a capacity tenfold that of commercial graphite
Harvard Scientists Develop Revolutionary Solid-State Battery
2023 Surpasses 2016 as Hottest Year on Record, Edging Near Critical Climate Threshold
6 mins ago
2023 Surpasses 2016 as Hottest Year on Record, Edging Near Critical Climate Threshold
Consumer Electronics Expo 2024: Showcasing the Future of Technology
7 mins ago
Consumer Electronics Expo 2024: Showcasing the Future of Technology
CES 2024: Transparent TVs, AI Innovations, and Smart Home Tech Reshape Future
4 mins ago
CES 2024: Transparent TVs, AI Innovations, and Smart Home Tech Reshape Future
Amazon's Sale on Razer Headphone Stand: A Look at Its Features and Alternatives
4 mins ago
Amazon's Sale on Razer Headphone Stand: A Look at Its Features and Alternatives
Samsung Unveils AI Capabilities of Galaxy in Collaboration with Marvel's 'What If...?'
5 mins ago
Samsung Unveils AI Capabilities of Galaxy in Collaboration with Marvel's 'What If...?'
Latest Headlines
World News
50 Cent and the Rising Trend of Voluntary Celibacy: An Evolving Perspective on Sexual Wellness
1 min
50 Cent and the Rising Trend of Voluntary Celibacy: An Evolving Perspective on Sexual Wellness
Western Australia Police Intensify Use of Banned Drinkers Register Amidst Alcohol Abuse Crisis
2 mins
Western Australia Police Intensify Use of Banned Drinkers Register Amidst Alcohol Abuse Crisis
Western Leaders Fear Wider War Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict
3 mins
Western Leaders Fear Wider War Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict
Ukrainian President Zelensky Tours the Baltics to Rally Support Against Russian Aggression
4 mins
Ukrainian President Zelensky Tours the Baltics to Rally Support Against Russian Aggression
Scholars Express Widespread Pessimism About U.S. Future: A Response to Thomas Edsall
5 mins
Scholars Express Widespread Pessimism About U.S. Future: A Response to Thomas Edsall
Peter Capaldi on Politics: 'Beyond a Joke' and No Return to 'The Thick of It'
7 mins
Peter Capaldi on Politics: 'Beyond a Joke' and No Return to 'The Thick of It'
Political Polarisation Peaks: Assassination Attempt on South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung
8 mins
Political Polarisation Peaks: Assassination Attempt on South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung
Unfolding Narratives in Czechia: Health Crises, Technological Advancements, Controversies, and Grim Discoveries
9 mins
Unfolding Narratives in Czechia: Health Crises, Technological Advancements, Controversies, and Grim Discoveries
Political Unrest in Poland: Former Interior Minister and Aide Begin Hunger Strikes
9 mins
Political Unrest in Poland: Former Interior Minister and Aide Begin Hunger Strikes
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
1 hour
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
3 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
3 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
4 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
8 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
8 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
10 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
11 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
11 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app