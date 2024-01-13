en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Tech

CES 2024: The Future of Smart Home Technology Unveiled

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:41 pm EST
CES 2024: The Future of Smart Home Technology Unveiled

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas unfurled a future where homes are not just spaces of comfort, but hubs of groundbreaking technological innovation. Jennifer Pattison Tuohy, a renowned smart home reviewer, presented an insightful roundup of the latest smart home technologies that promise to redefine convenience, comfort, and energy efficiency.

Whirlpool’s Thin Edge of Ingenuity

Stealing the spotlight was the JennAir SlimTech Fridge. This innovative appliance is the brainchild of Whirlpool Corporation, one of the leading manufacturers of home appliances. The SlimTech Fridge is a marvel of efficiency, featuring the world’s thinnest refrigerator insulation panels. This breakthrough allows for an expansive interior without a bulky exterior, reducing energy consumption by up to 50%. The SlimTech Fridge is a testament to Whirlpool’s commitment to energy efficiency and sustainability.

Samsung’s Ballie: The Future of AI Home Assistants

Samsung’s Ballie, a spherical AI-powered robot, was another standout product at CES 2024. More than just a gadget, Ballie is a voice-controlled assistant that can project information on a screen, control other smart devices, and manage hands-free phone calls. With its charm and functionality, Ballie is poised to become an invaluable addition to smart homes, offering an enhanced level of interaction and automation.

Matic Robot Vacuum: The Next Level of Clean

Completing the triumvirate of standout products is the Matic Robot Vacuum. This smart cleaner boasts an advanced navigation system, gesture recognition capabilities, and autonomous area cleaning. It represents a significant leap in home cleaning technology, transforming the often tedious task into a seamless process. The Matic Robot Vacuum is a prime example of how technology is revolutionizing mundane chores, freeing up more time for homeowners to do the things they love.

The CES 2024 showcased the remarkable advancements in smart home technology, setting the stage for a future where homes are not just dwellings, but smart spaces that offer convenience, efficiency, and a touch of luxury. As we move forward, it’s clear that the line between technology and daily life continues to blur, promising an exciting future of automated living.

0
Tech United States
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Tech

See more
14 seconds ago
Amazon Offers Deal on Apple AirTags Amid Broader Tech Updates
As the world of technology continually evolves, Amazon offers a deal on a four-pack of Apple AirTags, reducing the price from $99 to $79, including a 10 percent discount and a $10 coupon. The Apple AirTags have become the go-to for Apple device owners, providing a reliable method to track possessions. AirTags: The Modern Solution
Amazon Offers Deal on Apple AirTags Amid Broader Tech Updates
From War-Torn Zoo to Scottish Sanctuary: The Resilience of an Asiatic Bear Amid Climate Change
18 mins ago
From War-Torn Zoo to Scottish Sanctuary: The Resilience of an Asiatic Bear Amid Climate Change
Decoding the Complex Formation of the Melanesian Border Plateau: A Multi-Stage Evolution
56 mins ago
Decoding the Complex Formation of the Melanesian Border Plateau: A Multi-Stage Evolution
Nanoplastics in Bottled Water: A Hidden Health Risk Unveiled
21 seconds ago
Nanoplastics in Bottled Water: A Hidden Health Risk Unveiled
WowMouse: Doublepoint's Innovation Transforms Smartwatches into Gesture-Based Mice
6 mins ago
WowMouse: Doublepoint's Innovation Transforms Smartwatches into Gesture-Based Mice
AI Revolutionizing Indian Healthcare: Insights from Dr. Naresh Trehan
9 mins ago
AI Revolutionizing Indian Healthcare: Insights from Dr. Naresh Trehan
Latest Headlines
World News
Nanoplastics in Bottled Water: A Hidden Health Risk Unveiled
21 seconds
Nanoplastics in Bottled Water: A Hidden Health Risk Unveiled
Russia Criticizes Western Aggression in Yemen at UN Security Council Meeting
1 min
Russia Criticizes Western Aggression in Yemen at UN Security Council Meeting
The 2024 US Presidential Race: A Biden-Trump Rematch with Lasting Impacts
2 mins
The 2024 US Presidential Race: A Biden-Trump Rematch with Lasting Impacts
Taiwan's DPP Secures Historic Third Term: The Implications
2 mins
Taiwan's DPP Secures Historic Third Term: The Implications
Quebec Mandates Predominant Use of French in Business Signage and Labelling
3 mins
Quebec Mandates Predominant Use of French in Business Signage and Labelling
Rishi Sunak: A Leadership Tested by International and Domestic Crises
3 mins
Rishi Sunak: A Leadership Tested by International and Domestic Crises
AI Startup CEO's Tragedy Sparks Nationwide Mental Health Conversation in India
4 mins
AI Startup CEO's Tragedy Sparks Nationwide Mental Health Conversation in India
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te’s Victory Marks a New Era
7 mins
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te’s Victory Marks a New Era
AI Revolutionizing Indian Healthcare: Insights from Dr. Naresh Trehan
9 mins
AI Revolutionizing Indian Healthcare: Insights from Dr. Naresh Trehan
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
2 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
3 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
3 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
4 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
5 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
5 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
7 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app