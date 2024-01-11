en English
Innovations

CES 2024: The Dawn of Standalone AR Glasses Technology

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:52 am EST
CES 2024: The Dawn of Standalone AR Glasses Technology

The digital realm witnessed a paradigm shift at CES 2024, with augmented reality (AR) technology stepping into a new era. The latest wave of innovation points towards standalone AR glasses, liberating users from the traditional tethering to smartphones, and marking a critical juncture in AR’s journey towards mass adoption. Standout examples of this shift include Sony’s mixed reality headset, XREAL’s Air 2 Ultra AR glasses, and Rokid’s pioneering carrier-offered standalone package.

Untethered Freedom with Sony’s Mixed Reality Headset

Sony’s mixed reality headset has been crafted for professionals and creatives seeking to explore and work on 3D projects. Unlike its predecessors, this device operates independently of other devices, thus offering an unprecedented level of freedom and flexibility. This standalone feature underscores the evolving nature of AR technology, aligning with the user’s need for convenience and portability.

XREAL’s Air 2 Ultra AR Glasses: A Leap Towards Spatial Computing

An unmissable highlight of CES 2024 was the XREAL’s Air 2 Ultra AR glasses, a device boasting of 3D environment sensing and spatial anchoring. The Air 2 Ultra, slated for a March release to U.S. consumers, is being marketed as a full-fledged ‘spatial computing’ device. Its features like positional tracking, dual 3D cameras, and hand tracking further accentuate the shift towards standalone AR experiences. To date, XREAL has shipped 350,000 AR glasses, capturing 51 percent of the global AR segment in Q3 2023.

Rokid’s Standalone AR Glasses Package: A First of its Kind

Rokid introduced the first carrier-offered standalone AR glasses package—a combination of the Rokid Air glasses and the Rokid Station smart TV box. This unique package further reinforces the industry’s shift towards untethered AR experiences, providing users with a new level of convenience and versatility.

Apple’s Vision Pro: Pioneering Standalone Mixed Reality

Despite its hefty price tag, Apple’s Vision Pro mixed reality headset promises a fully immersive standalone experience, further validating the industry’s move towards independence from smartphones and cables. This shift is a critical stepping stone in the long-term success and widespread adoption of AR technology.

Undoubtedly, CES 2024 marked a significant pivot in the AR industry with a clear shift towards standalone devices. This trend, reflected in the offerings of Sony, XREAL, Rokid, and Apple, is a promising sign of the technology’s future, where convenience, portability, and immersive experiences reign supreme.

Innovations Science & Technology Tech
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

