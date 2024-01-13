en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Tech

CES 2024: The Dawn of New Coding Laptops with Advanced AI Capabilities

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:50 am EST
The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 has become a showcase for a new breed of laptops, specifically designed to cater to the needs of coders. The event spotlighted significant advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and hardware design that could reshape the coding landscape.

ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid: A New Level of Versatility

Among the standouts is the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid, a 2-in-1 device that runs on both Windows and Android. This laptop features a 14-inch 2.8K OLED panel, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, up to 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage. Moreover, it transforms into a laptop with an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 1TB SSD, and up to 32GB RAM. The starting MSRP is pegged at $1,999.

Stylish and High-Performing Dell’s New XPS Model

Another remarkable device is Dell’s new 16-inch XPS model, admired for its stylish design, slim bezels, and 4K screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It promises long battery life and is equipped with an Nvidia RTX 4070 graphics card.

HP Spectre x360 Series: Innovation with AI Integration

HP’s Spectre x360 series sets a new standard by incorporating the company’s hardware-based AI assistant, Superpower. This laptop is integrated with a neural processing unit (NPU) for a superior user experience. It comes in 14-inch and 16-inch models, priced at $1,499 and $1,599, respectively.

LG Gram Pro 2-in-1: Feather-light with Heavy-duty Capabilities

The LG Gram Pro 2-in-1, a recipient of the CES 2024 Innovation Award and holding a Guinness World Record for its lightness, boasts an Intel Core Ultra processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and a built-in Intel NPU. It starts at $1,499.

These laptops underscore the significance of high RAM, superior processors, and larger displays in facilitating coding tasks, reducing eye strain, and bolstering multitasking. This year’s CES 2024 has unquestionably set the stage for the future of coding laptops, where power meets design and function.

Tech
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

