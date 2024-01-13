en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Tech

CES 2024: Supersonic Toothbrushes and Luxury Toilets Transform Everyday Mundanity

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:09 am EST
CES 2024: Supersonic Toothbrushes and Luxury Toilets Transform Everyday Mundanity

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) has always been a platform for breakthrough innovations, and this year was no exception. Among the myriad of advancements showcased, two everyday objects stood out, transformed by technology into innovative gadgets – supersonic toothbrushes and luxury toilets. These products reflect a noticeable trend in the consumer electronics industry: the integration of advanced technology into ordinary items to elevate their functionality and user experience.

Supersonic Toothbrushes: Revolutionizing Oral Care

One of the showstoppers at CES this year was the supersonic toothbrush. This high-tech oral care device promises to clean your teeth in a mere 20 seconds, a stark contrast to the traditional two minutes recommended by dentists. Likely powered by high-frequency vibrations, these toothbrushes aim to remove plaque more effectively than their conventional counterparts. The advent of supersonic toothbrushes signifies a leap in personal care technology, making the routine act of brushing far more efficient and time-saving.

Luxury Toilets: The Pinnacle of Bathroom Sophistication

Another notable innovation at CES was the luxury smart toilet Numi 2.0. This high-end product offers a range of advanced features, from bidet functions and automatic lids to self-cleaning technologies. Some models even offer connectivity to smart home systems, enabling users to control their bathroom experience with just a few taps on their smartphones. This evolution of the humble toilet into a luxury amenity is indicative of the industry’s commitment to integrating technology into every facet of our lives, thereby enhancing our daily interactions with mundane objects.

Reshaping Mundanity with Innovation

The featured products at CES 2024 are a testament to the consumer electronics industry’s constant push for innovation. By infusing technology into everyday objects, manufacturers are not only improving the functionality of these items but also reshaping our perception of mundanity. The supersonic toothbrushes and luxury toilets showcased at the event are perfect examples of this trend, demonstrating how technological advancements can turn ordinary items into extraordinary experiences.

0
Tech
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Tech

See more
12 mins ago
Gordon Fischer: The Man, His Volkswagens, and A Lifetime of Dedication
In the remote stretches of Rockhampton, central Queensland, the backyard of Gordon Fischer springs to life with an extraordinary collection of vintage Volkswagens. This remarkable assortment, a testament to nearly four decades of dedication, navigates the winding journey of a VW specialist mechanic and his undying passion for these classic vehicles. A Lifelong Affair with
Gordon Fischer: The Man, His Volkswagens, and A Lifetime of Dedication
Masked Robber Steals and Crashes Delivery Driver's Car in Newcastle-under-Lyme
24 mins ago
Masked Robber Steals and Crashes Delivery Driver's Car in Newcastle-under-Lyme
Verydarkman's Criticism of Actress Tonto Dikeh Stirs Controversy
25 mins ago
Verydarkman's Criticism of Actress Tonto Dikeh Stirs Controversy
Volvo V90 Recharge: A Blend of Tradition and Innovation
15 mins ago
Volvo V90 Recharge: A Blend of Tradition and Innovation
Hyundai Dealership and Manufacturer Slapped with Rs 2.25 Lakh Fine for Faulty Apple CarPlay System
23 mins ago
Hyundai Dealership and Manufacturer Slapped with Rs 2.25 Lakh Fine for Faulty Apple CarPlay System
Exoplanet LHS 1140b: A Potential Water World in the Search for Extraterrestrial Life
23 mins ago
Exoplanet LHS 1140b: A Potential Water World in the Search for Extraterrestrial Life
Latest Headlines
World News
Utah Senator Mike Lee Endorses Donald Trump: Shaping the Republican Landscape
1 min
Utah Senator Mike Lee Endorses Donald Trump: Shaping the Republican Landscape
Australia Faces Deadliest Year on Roads in Over Five Years
1 min
Australia Faces Deadliest Year on Roads in Over Five Years
Chad's Political Landscape Shifts with New Director of Cabinet Appointment
2 mins
Chad's Political Landscape Shifts with New Director of Cabinet Appointment
Tottenham Hotspur a Contender for Premier League Title, Declares Manager Ange Postecoglou
2 mins
Tottenham Hotspur a Contender for Premier League Title, Declares Manager Ange Postecoglou
Bayer's G4A Startup Acceleration Program Applications will end on February 11
2 mins
Bayer's G4A Startup Acceleration Program Applications will end on February 11
Critical Medications to be Delivered to Hostages in Gaza Amid Israel-Hamas Agreement
3 mins
Critical Medications to be Delivered to Hostages in Gaza Amid Israel-Hamas Agreement
Nigeria's Falconets Gear Up for Crucial U-20 Women's World Cup Qualifier
3 mins
Nigeria's Falconets Gear Up for Crucial U-20 Women's World Cup Qualifier
UK Post Office Scandal: A Reflection of Broader Societal Issues
7 mins
UK Post Office Scandal: A Reflection of Broader Societal Issues
Volleyball Vice-Captain Shonte Seale Signs Professional Contract in Kazakhstan
8 mins
Volleyball Vice-Captain Shonte Seale Signs Professional Contract in Kazakhstan
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
2 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
2 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
3 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
3 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
3 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
4 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
7 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
10 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
10 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app