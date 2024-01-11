en English
Automotive

CES 2024: Sony Honda Mobility’s Afeela EV Sets New Standards for Electric Mobility

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:20 pm EST
CES 2024: Sony Honda Mobility’s Afeela EV Sets New Standards for Electric Mobility

The 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) unveiled an array of technological marvels, with Sony Honda Mobility’s Afeela electric vehicle (EV) stealing the show. This EV, a brainchild of Sony and Honda’s collaboration, presents a refined design accented by a LIDAR notch above the windshield, signifying an emphasis on safety and functionality.

A Symphony on Wheels

The Afeela EV stands out with its unique focus on entertainment. It boasts nearly 30 speakers equipped with Sony’s Spatial Audio technology, offering an immersive sound experience. This noise cancellation bubble inside the cabin promises to transport passengers into a world of their own, disconnected from the hustle and bustle of the outside world.

Immersive Driving Experience

In an impressive demonstration at CES, Sony Honda showcased the potential of its latest creation by playing ‘Horizon Forbidden West’ through PlayStation’s Remote Play feature. This was coupled with a simulator driving experience powered by Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5, further enhancing the AR overlay for hazard detection. While the question of its commercial viability remains, the Afeela EV has certainly won over the CES audience.

CES 2024: A Tech Wonderland

Beyond the Afeela EV, CES 2024 put the spotlight on several innovations. Notable mentions include GyroGove’s hand stabilizing glove designed for individuals with tremors, Walmart’s AI-powered shopping promotion, and Hertz’s plan to sell 20,000 EVs. In addition, the pet training device ‘TheButter’ also garnered significant attention. Samsung is gearing up for an event on January 17, where it is expected to launch the Galaxy S24 smartphone family. Furthermore, the advent of MEMS drivers signals a shift in audio technology, poised to revolutionize earbuds. Many of the products unveiled at CES 2024 are already available for purchase, marking a swift transition from concept to customer.

What’s Next for Sony Honda Mobility?

With the Afeela EV set to go into production in 2025 and sales starting in 2026, the future seems promising for Sony Honda Mobility. Their commitment to incorporating advanced technologies like AI, sensors, and autonomous parking into their vehicles hints at an exciting era of mobility. As we wait for these developments to unfold, it’s clear that the Afeela EV has set new standards for what we can expect from the cars of the future.

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

