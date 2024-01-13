en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Pets

CES 2024: Samsung Unveils Glare-Free S95D OLED TV, Set to Transform Viewing Experience

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:53 pm EST
CES 2024: Samsung Unveils Glare-Free S95D OLED TV, Set to Transform Viewing Experience

Samsung’s Glare-Free OLED TV Revolutionizes Viewing Experience

At CES 2024, Samsung Electronics outdid itself with the unveiling of its S95D OLED TV, the pinnacle of its 2024 lineup. The S95D series, available in 55, 65, or 77-inch 4K 144hz QD OLED panels, boasts an impressive brightness of up to 3000 nits peak brightness and a novel anti-glare coating to mitigate reflections. Aided by AI-enhanced color accuracy validated by Pantone and powered by Tizen 8.0 OS, the flagship series delivers a seamless and immersive viewing experience. Attractive yet functional, the TV’s sleek design is achieved through the use of an external One Connect box.

Stealing the spotlight at CES 2024, the Samsung S95D OLED TV showcased a glare-free display, a pioneering solution to the enduring problem of reflections in OLED TVs. The TV’s anti-reflective properties, coupled with its intense colors and superior dynamic range, make it suitable for bright rooms, a setting typically challenging for OLED TVs. Priced at around $2,500, the S95D is poised to hit the market with what is being touted as the best picture quality available.

This innovative leap in television technology, one of many revealed at CES 2024, demonstrates the ongoing evolution in tech aimed at enhancing entertainment, productivity, communication, and health monitoring solutions. From Samsung’s glare-free OLED TV to Lenovo’s world-first 2-in-1 Windows PC and Android tablet, and TimeKettle’s compact device offering real-time translations in up to 40 languages, CES 2024 has proven once again to be a launching pad for groundbreaking technology.

0
Pets Tech
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Pets

See more
2 hours ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
On an unremarkable Saturday, January 13, 2024, the political landscape in Pakistan was set ablaze as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party found itself embroiled in a complex political debacle. A friction point emerged between the PTI and its splinter group, Tehreek-e-Insaf Nazriati (PTI-N), casting a shadow on their previously established agreement. A Sudden Backtrack The
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
2 hours ago
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
2 hours ago
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
2 hours ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
2 hours ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
2 hours ago
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
Latest Headlines
World News
Jersey's Government Offers Teachers Salary Increase with Strings Attached
1 min
Jersey's Government Offers Teachers Salary Increase with Strings Attached
China Dismisses Taiwan Election Results: Impacts on Cross-Strait Relations
2 mins
China Dismisses Taiwan Election Results: Impacts on Cross-Strait Relations
Ivory Coast Welcomes Africa Cup of Nations Amid High Expectations and Tight Security
4 mins
Ivory Coast Welcomes Africa Cup of Nations Amid High Expectations and Tight Security
UK Pledges Over $3 Billion in Military Assistance to Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion
4 mins
UK Pledges Over $3 Billion in Military Assistance to Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion
300,000 Poles Protest Against Prime Minister Donald Tusk's Media Policies
5 mins
300,000 Poles Protest Against Prime Minister Donald Tusk's Media Policies
Manchester City Secures Vital Win Against Newcastle with De Bruyne's Impact Off the Bench
6 mins
Manchester City Secures Vital Win Against Newcastle with De Bruyne's Impact Off the Bench
Ram Mandir Movement and India's 2024 Elections: A Deep Dive
6 mins
Ram Mandir Movement and India's 2024 Elections: A Deep Dive
Katie Price Unveils Largest Tattoo Yet Amidst Plans for Further Cosmetic Surgery
7 mins
Katie Price Unveils Largest Tattoo Yet Amidst Plans for Further Cosmetic Surgery
Kamandal vs Mandal: The Political Resonance of the Ram Mandir Movement
7 mins
Kamandal vs Mandal: The Political Resonance of the Ram Mandir Movement
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
3 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
3 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
3 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
4 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
5 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
6 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
7 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app