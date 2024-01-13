CES 2024: Samsung Unveils Glare-Free S95D OLED TV, Set to Transform Viewing Experience

At CES 2024, Samsung Electronics outdid itself with the unveiling of its S95D OLED TV, the pinnacle of its 2024 lineup. The S95D series, available in 55, 65, or 77-inch 4K 144hz QD OLED panels, boasts an impressive brightness of up to 3000 nits peak brightness and a novel anti-glare coating to mitigate reflections. Aided by AI-enhanced color accuracy validated by Pantone and powered by Tizen 8.0 OS, the flagship series delivers a seamless and immersive viewing experience. Attractive yet functional, the TV’s sleek design is achieved through the use of an external One Connect box.

Stealing the spotlight at CES 2024, the Samsung S95D OLED TV showcased a glare-free display, a pioneering solution to the enduring problem of reflections in OLED TVs. The TV’s anti-reflective properties, coupled with its intense colors and superior dynamic range, make it suitable for bright rooms, a setting typically challenging for OLED TVs. Priced at around $2,500, the S95D is poised to hit the market with what is being touted as the best picture quality available.

This innovative leap in television technology, one of many revealed at CES 2024, demonstrates the ongoing evolution in tech aimed at enhancing entertainment, productivity, communication, and health monitoring solutions. From Samsung’s glare-free OLED TV to Lenovo’s world-first 2-in-1 Windows PC and Android tablet, and TimeKettle’s compact device offering real-time translations in up to 40 languages, CES 2024 has proven once again to be a launching pad for groundbreaking technology.