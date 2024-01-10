en English
Tech

CES 2024: Pre-Order Now – Tech Innovations Ready for Consumers

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:27 pm EST
CES 2024: Pre-Order Now – Tech Innovations Ready for Consumers

The annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, a key event in the tech calendar held in Las Vegas, has showcased a plethora of innovative products that consumers can start purchasing and utilizing immediately. This year, the event has taken a different turn, with several items available for immediate pre-order or purchase, unlike many products from previous years that were subject to delayed launches or never reached the market.

The Tech Unveiled at CES 2024

Among the highlights of the event is the Nanoleaf Skylight, a series of modular smart light panels designed for ceilings. The light panels offer a blend of technology and aesthetics, promising to revolutionize home lighting systems. In the accessories department, Satechi’s SM1 keyboard stands out as a compact wireless accessory equipped with mechanical switches and multi-device connectivity, catering to the needs of the modern user.

Innovations in Health and Pet Tech

Health tech also takes center stage at CES 2024, with the Motion Pillow offering features driven by Artificial Intelligence to combat snoring. The ground-breaking product is discounted during CES, making it an attractive buy for health-conscious consumers. For pet owners, Catalyst’s dog collar for AirTag provides a tech solution to keep track of pets, ensuring their safety and security.

Unveiling of New Laptops and Home Brewing Tech

MSI, a leading player in the tech industry, has announced new laptops at CES 2024, including updates to existing series and the new Stealth series, all of which are available for pre-order. The iGulu F1 beer maker, which simplifies the home brewing process, is expected to ship later this month. Asus’s new Strix Scar 16 and 18 gaming laptops with mini LED displays are also up for pre-order, offering superior performance and immersive gaming experiences.

Home Tech and Personal Assistant Devices

EcoFlow made waves by introducing the Delta Pro Ultrapower station, a portable whole-home battery likened to a Tesla Powerwall. The Rabbit R1 A1, a personal assistant device, and a uniquely designed Y-shaped toothbrush that promises to clean all teeth in 20 seconds, are available for pre-order. Lastly, a BlackBerry-style clicky keyboard case for the iPhone was announced just before CES and is now available for pre-order, offering a nostalgic touch for tech enthusiasts.

Tech
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

