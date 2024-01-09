en English
CES 2024: Pioneering Partnerships and Groundbreaking Innovations Transform Everyday Life

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:23 pm EST
CES 2024: Pioneering Partnerships and Groundbreaking Innovations Transform Everyday Life

With the commencement of CES 2024, a vibrant landscape of technological innovation and unique collaborations was revealed, promising to seamlessly weave technology into the fabric of our daily lives. From the ambitious partnership between Samsung and Hyundai to the groundbreaking product releases by consumer robotics company, Ogmen, the event has set the stage for an exciting year of tech advancements.

Samsung and Hyundai Team Up for Seamless Connectivity

Samsung and Hyundai announced a noteworthy partnership, with a focus on enhancing ‘home-to-car’ and ‘car-to-home’ services. The collaboration aims to enable users to manage their vehicle’s features such as cabin temperature and windows using Samsung’s SmartThings service. Furthermore, users will be able to control home appliances and lighting from their cars, offering a level of interconnectivity like never before.

Ogmen’s Pet Companion Robot: A Boon for Pet Owners

Ogmen, a trailblazer in consumer robotics, introduced the ORo pet companion robot at CES 2024. This autonomous device is designed to assist in pet care tasks, including feeding, administering medication, and entertaining dogs with a built-in ball launcher. The ORo robot promises to be a perfect solution for busy pet owners, ensuring their pets receive the care they need, even in their absence.

A New Era of Television: Transparent TVs by LG and Samsung

Consumer electronics giants, LG and Samsung, both unveiled their versions of transparent television models. LG showcased a 77-inch transparent OLED screen that becomes almost invisible when switched off, and can toggle between transparency and a traditional black background. Samsung, on the other hand, presented a concept for a transparent MICRO LED display. These TVs can serve as digital canvases for art when not in use for watching programmes, redefining the concept of a television screen.

Instacart’s Smart Shopping Cart: Transforming the Shopping Experience

Instacart grabbed attention with its smart shopping cart equipped with a screen that plays video advertisements. The cart will feature ads from food companies like General Mills and Del Monte Foods during a pilot program in West Coast stores. The cart’s screen can also offer promotions and recommendations based on the items shoppers add to their cart, enhancing the shopping experience with a touch of personalisation.

As CES 2024 continues to unfold, these innovations and collaborations signify the dawn of a new era in technology, where devices are not just functional but also deeply integrated into our everyday lives, transforming the way we interact with the world around us.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

