AI & ML

CES 2024: Next-Gen Laptops Tailored for Coders Unveiled

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:47 pm EST
At CES 2024, tech giants unveiled a plethora of innovative laptops tailored for coders, featuring advanced features and enhanced AI capabilities. Among the standout offerings was Lenovo’s ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid, Dell’s new XPS model, HP’s Spectre x360 series, and LG’s award-winning Gram Pro 2-in-1.

Lenovo’s Dual-OS Marvel

Lenovo showcased the unique ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid, a 2-in-1 laptop blending the power of Windows and Android. The Windows section boasts an Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor, 32GB RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 75WHr battery. In contrast, the Android tablet segment runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, supplemented by 12GB RAM, 256GB flash storage, and a 38WHr battery. The laptop, priced at approximately $1,999, offers a well-balanced experience, though its software integration could do with refinement.

Dell’s Stylish Powerhouse

Dell introduced a sleek 16-inch model to its XPS line, sporting a 4K display, Nvidia RTX 4070 graphics, and a battery life that promises significant longevity. The combination of high-end graphics and substantial battery life make it a compelling choice for coders needing power and endurance.

HP’s AI Assistant Innovation

HP unveiled the Spectre x360 series, notable for its hardware-based AI assistant, ‘Superpower’. Operating with a neural processing unit (NPU), ‘Superpower’ strives to enhance the user experience while prioritizing data privacy, marking a significant step forward in AI integration for laptop technology.

LG’s Lightweight Champion

LG’s Gram Pro 2-in-1, the lightest of its kind, clinched both the CES 2024 Innovation Award and a Guinness World Record. Powered by an Intel Core Ultra processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, and equipped with an NPU for offline AI workloads, this device is a testament to LG’s commitment to innovation and performance.

For coders, these advancements suggest that a laptop with at least 16GB RAM, a top-tier processor, and a large display can significantly improve the coding and multitasking experience. As technology continues to evolve, so too does the potential for coding efficiency and versatility, with these laptops serving as prime examples of what the future holds.

AI & ML Tech
