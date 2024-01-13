en English
Tech

CES 2024: New Mini-PCs Challenge Apple’s Mac Mini

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:51 am EST
CES 2024: New Mini-PCs Challenge Apple's Mac Mini

Unveiled at CES 2024, a slew of new mini-PCs are giving Apple’s Mac Mini a run for its money, boasting powerful specifications and unique designs. Among the contenders are the ASUS NUC, the APro8Max by Geekom, and Minisforum’s EliteMini UM780. Each offers potent computing capabilities in compact, stylish packages, reflecting the industry’s trend towards space-saving and power-packed computing.

ASUS NUC: Blending RGB Lighting with High Performance

ASUS has stepped into the mini-PC arena with its ASUS NUC. This device sports an eye-catching design featuring RGB lighting and is powered by high-performance components. The Intel Core Ultra processors, up to 64GB of RAM, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 or 4070 graphics cards ensure the ASUS NUC can handle intensive tasks. While the pricing is yet to be disclosed, it’s anticipated to come with a premium tag.

Geekom APro8Max: A Gamer’s Delight

Geekom’s APro8Max is a mini-PC designed with gamers in mind. Armed with an AMD Ryzen 9 processor and Radeon graphics, this mini-PC offers impressive specifications likely at a more wallet-friendly price point than the Mac Mini.

Minisforum EliteMini UM780: All-around Performer

The EliteMini UM780 from Minisforum is a less flashy but equally capable competitor. Packing an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and up to 64GB of RAM, it offers the option to configure with different SSD and RAM capacities, reflecting a balance of performance and customization.

These new entries in the mini-PC market are part of a broader trend towards compact, high-performance computing solutions. They reflect the industry’s commitment to provide consumers with powerful, efficient, and space-saving options. With such competition, Apple’s Mac Mini faces a challenging road ahead.

In related news, Frore Systems has unveiled its second-generation AirJet Mini Slim solid-state cooling device, promising improved size, weight, and features. Meanwhile, ASRock has showcased its new mini-PCs, the DeskMeet X600, DeskMini X600, and Jupiter X600, supporting AMD’s Ryzen 7000 and 8000G-series processors. Major brands such as Razer, MSI, HP, and Razer also unveiled updates to their laptop lines, featuring Intel’s new Core Ultra 7 chip and 14th generation Core chips.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

