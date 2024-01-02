en English
CES 2024: LG’s DukeBox and Noteworthy Tech Developments

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:51 am EST
As the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 approaches, LG is preparing to showcase a host of innovative gadgets, including the intriguing DukeBox from LG Labs. This device blends vintage vacuum tube audio technology with a modern transparent OLED display, offering high-quality sound with the versatility to play movies or simulate a fireplace.

LG’s Expanded Presence at CES 2024

LG’s presence at CES 2024 is set to outdo its previous year, featuring a range of products including an AI-powered robot, AI-enhanced laptops, and the CineBeam Qube, a portable 4K projector. The release dates and pricing for these products remain undisclosed, but attendees of CES 2024 will have the opportunity to test these products firsthand.

Other Developments in the Tech World

In other tech news, ASML Holding NV has halted the shipment of its high-end chipmaking equipment to China in response to U.S. government requests, indicating anticipated export bans. HSBC Holdings Plc is making its entrance into the fintech arena with an international payments app designed to compete with established fintech companies like Revolut and Wise Plc. By offering competitive foreign exchange rates, HSBC targets the retail customer market.

OpenAI’s Strategic Moves

OpenAI has made significant changes to its operational structure within the European Union. Services like ChatGPT are now shifted to its Irish entity, OpenAI Ireland Limited, in an effort to align with EU regulations and reduce regulatory risk. This move comes amidst ongoing investigations into data protection concerns.

Additional Reports

Apart from these tech developments, various incidents and events have been reported. These include the arrest of a man in Indonesia, updates on professional athletes, and geopolitical developments like the Iranian warship Alborz entering the Red Sea amid heightened tensions in the region.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

