CES 2024: LG’s DukeBox and Noteworthy Tech Developments

As the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 approaches, LG is preparing to showcase a host of innovative gadgets, including the intriguing DukeBox from LG Labs. This device blends vintage vacuum tube audio technology with a modern transparent OLED display, offering high-quality sound with the versatility to play movies or simulate a fireplace.

LG’s Expanded Presence at CES 2024

LG’s presence at CES 2024 is set to outdo its previous year, featuring a range of products including an AI-powered robot, AI-enhanced laptops, and the CineBeam Qube, a portable 4K projector. The release dates and pricing for these products remain undisclosed, but attendees of CES 2024 will have the opportunity to test these products firsthand.

Other Developments in the Tech World

In other tech news, ASML Holding NV has halted the shipment of its high-end chipmaking equipment to China in response to U.S. government requests, indicating anticipated export bans. HSBC Holdings Plc is making its entrance into the fintech arena with an international payments app designed to compete with established fintech companies like Revolut and Wise Plc. By offering competitive foreign exchange rates, HSBC targets the retail customer market.

OpenAI’s Strategic Moves

OpenAI has made significant changes to its operational structure within the European Union. Services like ChatGPT are now shifted to its Irish entity, OpenAI Ireland Limited, in an effort to align with EU regulations and reduce regulatory risk. This move comes amidst ongoing investigations into data protection concerns.

Additional Reports

