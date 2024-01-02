CES 2024: LG Unveils DukeBox, HSBC Launches Payments App, ASML Halts China Shipments

With the impending arrival of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas, LG is preparing to unveil a trove of innovative products, including the DukeBox by LG Labs—a harmonious blend of vintage vacuum tube audio technology and contemporary transparent OLED panel technology. This smart speaker delivers warm sound quality and a versatile media experience, functioning as a music and movie player, and even simulating a fireplace with its visible vacuum tubes for a retro aesthetic.

LG’s CES 2024 Lineup

LG’s CES 2024 lineup is a showcase of technological ingenuity. Apart from the DukeBox, LG Labs will also present a two-legged AI-powered robot, laptops equipped with AI features, and the CineBeam Qube—a portable 4K projector that can display large, high-resolution images, offering a premium viewing experience on-the-go. However, LG has yet to announce release dates or pricing details for these new products, with more information expected to be disclosed during CES 2024.

HSBC’s International Payments App

In the financial sector, HSBC Holdings Plc is gearing up to launch an international payments app. This move is seen as a bid to rival fintech giants such as Revolut and Wise Plc, with the aim of providing affordable foreign exchange options to millions of retail customers worldwide.

ASML Halts Shipments to China

Meanwhile, ASML Holding NV has ceased shipments of certain chipmaking machines to China, following a request from the U.S. administration. This development comes as impending export bans are set to take effect.

OpenAI’s Regulatory Response

OpenAI, the creator of the artificial intelligence model ChatGPT, has announced changes to its terms of service for users in the European Economic Area (EEA) and Switzerland. In response to EU regulatory scrutiny over data protection issues linked to ChatGPT, the service provision is being switched to its Irish entity, OpenAI Ireland Limited.

Global Incidents and Developments

