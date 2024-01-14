en English
CES 2024: Intel’s Core Ultra Challenges Apple’s MacBook Dominance

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:17 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 1:06 am EST
CES 2024: Intel's Core Ultra Challenges Apple's MacBook Dominance

As the sun rises on the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the tech world is abuzz with chatter about the landscape of laptop innovation. The star of the show is Intel’s Core Ultra, a powerhouse that’s propelling a new era of creativity in the laptop market and challenging Apple’s enduring dominance with its MacBook line.

Intel Shines, Apple’s Dominance Questioned

At the forefront of the conversation is Intel’s Claw A1M handheld PC, introduced by MSI. This portable gaming device, equipped with the robust Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, 16 cores, and 22 threads, is designed to bring desktop-level performance on-the-go. The handheld, complemented by an Intel Arc-based integrated GPU, a 53Wh battery, a 7-inch 120Hz display, and a Cooler Boost HyperFlow cooling system, offers customizable power profiles for optimal gaming performance.

With promising initial game tests featuring heavy-hitters like Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Forza Horizon 5, Doom Eternal, and Cyberpunk 2077, the Claw A1M could potentially rival other renowned gaming handhelds in the market.

Apple’s Influence: Unchallenged Yet Stagnant?

On the other end of the spectrum, despite its absence, Apple’s influence echoes throughout CES 2024. The tech giant’s Vision Pro Mixed Reality Headset is anticipated to reshape the mixed-reality headset market, overshadowing other CES announcements and demonstrating Apple’s dominant position. However, the growing interest and offerings from competitors, especially the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset, highlight a need for evolution in Apple’s design philosophy.

Critics argue that Apple has become stagnant, offering only predictable updates and marginal innovations at premium prices. The call for Apple to evolve is loud and clear, with demands for more variety and freedom for consumers. As the industry witnesses a surge of laptops offering diverse features such as touchscreens, OLED displays, foldables, and other design options, which Apple has traditionally overlooked, pressure mounts for Apple to break free from its conservative design approach.

Looking Ahead: A Potential Design Renaissance

Amid growing legal issues and a perception of outdatedness, there’s hope that pressure from competitors like Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm will push Apple to reignite its creative spark and embark on a design renaissance. The market anticipates that innovations from chip makers may lead the way forward, potentially inspiring Apple to step up its game in product design and innovation.

As CES 2024 unfolds, the tech world eagerly awaits the next chapter in laptop innovation, a chapter that may be written by the likes of Intel and other industry challengers. Only time will tell whether this marks the beginning of a new era or just another chapter in the long-standing dominance of Apple.

Business Tech
Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

