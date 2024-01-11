en English
Gaming

CES 2024: Intel Plans to Extend APO Technology to Older CPUs, Promising Enhanced Gaming Performance

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:17 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 10:25 pm EST
CES 2024: Intel Plans to Extend APO Technology to Older CPUs, Promising Enhanced Gaming Performance

In a significant development for PC gaming enthusiasts, Intel made an announcement at CES 2024, revealing its plans to extend the Application Performance Optimization (APO) technology to older generations of CPUs. This technology, previously exclusive to the 14th-gen CPUs, will now also enhance the performance of 12th-gen (Alder Lake) and 13th-gen (Raptor Lake) processors.

APO – A Game-Changing Technology

The APO technology is a game-changer in the truest sense. It optimizes the efficiency cores in the CPU, leading to considerable improvements in frame rates and better power efficiency during gameplay. The effectiveness of APO, however, is contingent on the game’s support for the technology. As per the initial announcement, 14 PC games including popular titles like Rainbow Six: Siege and World of Warcraft, are expected to support APO.

Scope of APO Extension

The extension of APO technology will not encompass all models of Raptor Lake and Alder Lake processors. It is specifically targeted at the unlocked ‘K’ models that allow for overclocking. This development is significant for gamers who own 12th-gen and 13th-gen CPUs. They can look forward to enhanced gaming performance without the need to upgrade to the latest processors.

Anticipated Update Rollout

Intel has yet to provide a specific date for the APO extension update. However, it is anticipated to be rolled out in the near future. This announcement is part of the broader coverage of CES 2024, which has been showcasing a plethora of technological advancements across various sectors.

This move by Intel marks a clear departure from their previous stance and reveals an ambition to remain competitive against rivals such as AMD’s Ryzen processors. It also underscores Intel’s commitment to improving performance and efficiency, thereby enhancing the overall gaming experience for users.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

