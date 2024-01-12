en English
CES 2024: Innovation Takes Center Stage with GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker and More

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:30 pm EST
The curtains of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 have been drawn to a close, leaving behind a reverberating echo of technological innovations that have set the tone for the year ahead. Breaking from tradition, the event organizers eschewed awarding prizes based on specific categories, opting instead for a more inclusive recognition of winners from various tech sectors. Standing tall among the laureates is the GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker, crowned as the Best of Show.

Smoky Delights sans the Smoke

This countertop marvel enables users to smoke food indoors without the usual hassle of smoke permeating the home. Its secret lies in an ingenious air circulation and filtration system that imparts a rich smokiness to food and expels nothing but warm air post-use. The GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker is not just a convenience but a style statement as well, adding a new dimension to indoor cooking by infusing a high degree of smokiness into food within a few hours.

Highlights of CES 2024

While the GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker stole the limelight, other notable mentions from CES 2024 include the Pebble Flow, an all-electric trailer expressly designed for electric vehicles, and the Apple Vision Pro, which innovatively requires a FaceID scan for pre-orders. Spectators were also given a sneak peek into the future of motor racing with a preview of the Formula E 2024.

Quirky Innovations and Solar Power Breakthroughs

The event was not without its share of unconventional gadgets. The LG Bon Voyage concept trailer, which houses a collection of LG’s electronics reimagined for plush camping, was a crowd puller. Simultaneously, the solar power industry made a resounding statement, with products like the EcoFlow Delta Pro Ultra and Anker’s Solix F3800 portable power station heralding significant advancements and cost efficiencies in solar panel and battery technology. These devices promise potent and portable energy solutions, shining a light on the future of renewable energy.

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

