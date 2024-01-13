en English
CES 2024: GE Profile’s Smart Indoor Smoker Takes Best of Show

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:25 pm EST
CES 2024: GE Profile's Smart Indoor Smoker Takes Best of Show

As the curtains of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 draw to a close, the announcement of the ‘Best of CES 2024’ winners permeates the air. A peculiar year, unlike its predecessors, no specific category prizes were awarded. Instead, the focus was on innovations that transcended categories and redefined our technological landscape. The coveted Best of Show award was captured by none other than GE Profile’s Smart Indoor Smoker, a countertop marvel designed to bring the magic of barbecue indoors, sans the smoke.

Smoked to Perfection: GE Profile’s Smart Indoor Smoker

GE Profile’s Smart Indoor Smoker is a testament to the power of innovation. This countertop device is engineered to create barbecue indoors without the accompanying smoke. It features a groundbreaking system to circulate air around food for maximum smokiness, and a filtration system to expel smoke as warm air. The device comes with customizable smoke intensity and temperature settings, a ‘Smoke and Hold’ feature, and ‘GE Profile Connect+’ for remote monitoring. Dishwasher safe components, a cookbook, and temperature probe are added bonuses. This compact at-home smoker is available for purchase at a retail price of $999.

Unveiling Noteworthy Innovations

While the GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker took center stage, other remarkable technologies also shared the spotlight at CES 2024. The Pebble Flow, an all-electric trailer for electric vehicles, and Apple Vision Pro pre-orders requiring a FaceID scan, were among the notable mentions. The prominence of solar power was undeniable, with significant advancements such as the EcoFlow Delta Pro Ultra and Anker’s Solix F3800 portable power station. LG’s Bon Voyage concept trailer, equipped with LG’s electronics for a luxurious camping experience, also stood out.

Final Reflections on CES 2024

The CES 2024 was more than a platform for technological innovation; it was a testament to human creativity and resilience. From the GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker that revolutionizes indoor barbecuing, to the solar power advancements that promise a sustainable future, each innovation tells a story. A story of progress, of ambition, and of a future where technology and humanity co-exist and thrive. As we bid adieu to CES 2024, we celebrate not just the winners, but the spirit of innovation that drives us forward.

Tech
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

