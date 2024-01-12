en English
CES 2024: Displace Unveils Revolutionary Battery-Powered, Wireless TV

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:57 pm EST
CES 2024: Displace Unveils Revolutionary Battery-Powered, Wireless TV

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, a technological marvel has redefined the way we consume television. Displace, an entrepreneurial venture, unveiled a battery-powered TV that uses active loop vacuum technology to affix itself to any wall, wirelessly. The device, a testament to innovation, does away with the need for hardware, adhesives, or even the traditional installation process.

Revolutionizing Installation Process

With a simple push of two side handles, the TV secures itself to any smooth surface, completely obviating the need for cumbersome cables and wall mounts. The response at CES was largely positive, although some attendees expressed concerns about the security of the vacuum seal. The team at Displace, however, was quick to assure that the technology had undergone rigorous testing and was fully reliable.

Seamless Viewing Experience

But the innovation didn’t stop at installation. The TV also incorporates facial recognition technology, promising a seamless viewing experience like never before. This technology allows content to follow the user from one Displace TV to another within the home. As the viewer moves from room to room, the system recognizes their face and transfers the content accordingly, eliminating the need for manually switching TVs on and off in different rooms.

Envisioning a Wireless Future

Other participants at CES 2024 also demonstrated their strides towards a wireless future. Ossia announced wireless charging technology that works over a distance, while LG Electronics showcased its Zero Connect box for wireless connectivity to its TVs. Photon Fi showcased a light-based internet system, promising fast and secure data transmission. These developments underscore a trend towards a more wireless and cord-free future, a testament to the ceaseless march of technological progress.

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

