en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

CES 2024: Autonomous Driving Progress Amidst Challenges

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:57 am EST
CES 2024: Autonomous Driving Progress Amidst Challenges

The 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), held in Las Vegas, illuminated the path for autonomous driving technology, revealing significant advancements despite industry setbacks and slower-than-anticipated progress. Innovations featured at the show included notable improvements in crucial technologies such as 3D vision, night vision, driver fatigue detectors, and hand-on-wheel detection, all geared towards amplifying road safety.

Progress Amidst Challenges

There is an optimistic air within the industry, despite the evident challenges. According to industry experts, technology is advancing steadily, with robotaxi deployments expanding in scale across various cities. Kersten Heineke of McKinsey suggests that the transition towards autonomous mobility is indeed underway, albeit facing obstacles such as tighter venture capital and heightened public scrutiny over safety incidents.

Future of Autonomous Driving

Despite the hurdles, predictions indicate a bright future ahead. Within the next few years, it is expected that hundreds of thousands of robotaxis will be operational, and the potential market value for autonomous driving is estimated to be between $300 and $400 billion by 2035. The sector is currently bifurcating, with professional users adopting higher levels of automation for robotaxis and shuttles, while private users have access to less automated systems due to safety, regulatory, and cost considerations.

The Safety Paradox

The safety benefits of autonomous vehicles are significant, as underscored by studies like that of Swiss Re, which found that Google’s Waymo One driverless taxis are considerably safer compared to human drivers. However, the technology is not without flaws. This is evident in the incidents involving GM’s Cruise robotaxis and Tesla’s Autopilot system, the latter of which has been embroiled in numerous accidents. The industry is gradually moving towards higher levels of automation, but it is predicted that fully autonomous vehicles without the need for driver intervention (level 5) will not be available to consumers until after 2035.

0
Automotive Safety Tech
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
23 mins ago
UK's FCA Investigates Motor Finance Firms Over Historic Commission Models
In a significant move, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the regulatory body for the UK’s financial sector, has initiated an investigation into the conduct of motor finance firms. This probe is centered around the commission structures that were operational before the FCA’s 2021 ban on certain commission models. With the potential to incentivize brokers to
UK's FCA Investigates Motor Finance Firms Over Historic Commission Models
Isha Talwar's Mercedes-Benz GLC Purchase Highlights Indian Celebrities' Preference for Luxury Vehicles
43 mins ago
Isha Talwar's Mercedes-Benz GLC Purchase Highlights Indian Celebrities' Preference for Luxury Vehicles
Triumph Motorcycles Honored with 2023 Torrens Trophy for Exceptional Contributions to Moto2
60 mins ago
Triumph Motorcycles Honored with 2023 Torrens Trophy for Exceptional Contributions to Moto2
SK On to Mass-Produce Low-Cost LFP Batteries, Eyeing Competition with Chinese Manufacturers
28 mins ago
SK On to Mass-Produce Low-Cost LFP Batteries, Eyeing Competition with Chinese Manufacturers
Chinese EV Stocks Experience Downturn at the Start of 2024
29 mins ago
Chinese EV Stocks Experience Downturn at the Start of 2024
Toyota to Redefine EV Landscape with Solid-State Batteries
43 mins ago
Toyota to Redefine EV Landscape with Solid-State Batteries
Latest Headlines
World News
Mariusz Kamiński's Wife Reveals His Resolute Spirit Prior To Detention
2 mins
Mariusz Kamiński's Wife Reveals His Resolute Spirit Prior To Detention
KBO Ushers in a New Era with Robot Umpires and New Rules in 2024 Season
2 mins
KBO Ushers in a New Era with Robot Umpires and New Rules in 2024 Season
Tunisia in AFCON 2023: From Past Struggles to Future Glory
2 mins
Tunisia in AFCON 2023: From Past Struggles to Future Glory
U.S. Preps Unofficial Delegation to Taiwan: A Diplomatic Balancing Act Amid Rising Tensions
3 mins
U.S. Preps Unofficial Delegation to Taiwan: A Diplomatic Balancing Act Amid Rising Tensions
Avraham Neguise Nominated as Israel's Ambassador to Ethiopia Amid Controversy
4 mins
Avraham Neguise Nominated as Israel's Ambassador to Ethiopia Amid Controversy
South Korean Spy Chief Nominee Embroiled in Exxon Mobil Property Deal Controversy
4 mins
South Korean Spy Chief Nominee Embroiled in Exxon Mobil Property Deal Controversy
House Judiciary Committee Advances Resolution to Hold Hunter Biden in Contempt
5 mins
House Judiciary Committee Advances Resolution to Hold Hunter Biden in Contempt
The Widowhood Effect: Understanding Its Impact on the Elderly
5 mins
The Widowhood Effect: Understanding Its Impact on the Elderly
Political Parties Accused of Blocking Inquiry into RCMP's Treatment of Rebel News Personality
5 mins
Political Parties Accused of Blocking Inquiry into RCMP's Treatment of Rebel News Personality
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
46 mins
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
1 hour
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
2 hours
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
4 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
4 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
5 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
5 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
6 hours
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
6 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app