en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Gaming

CES 2024: Audio Radar – A Vision for Hearing Impaired Gamers

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:29 pm EST
CES 2024: Audio Radar – A Vision for Hearing Impaired Gamers

In a breakthrough moment at CES 2024, AirDrop Gaming LLC unveiled an innovative product christened Audio Radar, designed to revolutionize the gaming experience for those suffering from hearing loss. The device’s mission is simple yet profound: to transform audio cues into visual signals, thereby making the immersive world of video games more accessible to a segment of the population previously hindered by their disability.

Visualizing Sound

The core technology of Audio Radar is driven by a box that connects to gaming consoles, facilitating the interpretation of audio output. Once plugged in, the system decodes the game’s sounds and transmutes them into a chromatic spectacle using RGB light bars strategically positioned around the screen. Each color corresponds to a specific sound originating from a distinct direction, thus providing hard-of-hearing players with a visual representation of the vital in-game audio cues.

Compatibility and Customization

The versatility of Audio Radar is evident in its compatibility. The device seamlessly integrates with popular platforms such as Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. But the true game-changer lies in the provision of an SDK for developers. This toolkit empowers them to curate the visual feedback in alignment with the unique elements of their games, thereby enhancing the user experience for gamers with hearing loss.

Corporate Interest and Future Development

Audio Radar’s potential has not gone unnoticed in the industry. Major gaming corporations, including Microsoft, have expressed interest in the system. Tech giant Logitech has gone a step further, extending support for the continued refinement of the product. As the year unfolds, AirDrop Gaming LLC plans to ship the product more broadly, potentially heralding a new era of inclusivity within the gaming community.

0
Gaming Tech
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Gaming

See more
38 mins ago
Scopely Takes Stumble Guys to Xbox in Strategic Expansion
Scopely, a leading player in the gaming industry, is set to break the mobile and Steam boundaries of its popular party game, Stumble Guys, by launching it on Xbox. Scheduled for release on January 23, this marks a pivotal moment for the game as it transitions from its former exclusivity to mobile devices and Steam,
Scopely Takes Stumble Guys to Xbox in Strategic Expansion
Smite Sequel Announced; Alpha Playtest Registration Open; Twitch Cuts Workforce; New Character in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered
1 hour ago
Smite Sequel Announced; Alpha Playtest Registration Open; Twitch Cuts Workforce; New Character in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered
Top 10 Survival Horror Games Under $10: A Thrilling, Affordable Treat for Horror Fans
2 hours ago
Top 10 Survival Horror Games Under $10: A Thrilling, Affordable Treat for Horror Fans
Fallout 76: A Phoenix Rising - Record Player Numbers in 2024
41 mins ago
Fallout 76: A Phoenix Rising - Record Player Numbers in 2024
The Epochal Battle Against Bots in MMORPGs: Recollections from a Former Blizzard Employee
53 mins ago
The Epochal Battle Against Bots in MMORPGs: Recollections from a Former Blizzard Employee
Hello Kitty Island Adventure Update 1.4: New Features, Improvements, and Themed Events
56 mins ago
Hello Kitty Island Adventure Update 1.4: New Features, Improvements, and Themed Events
Latest Headlines
World News
Expectations for Budget 2024: The Rise of R&D and Healthcare Spending
23 seconds
Expectations for Budget 2024: The Rise of R&D and Healthcare Spending
Senator Lankford's Strategy: A Bipartisan Border Deal in the Works
1 min
Senator Lankford's Strategy: A Bipartisan Border Deal in the Works
China's Aggressive Response to Taiwan Elections: A Global Impact
1 min
China's Aggressive Response to Taiwan Elections: A Global Impact
Pazopanib Shows Potential in Treating Rare Bone Sarcoma: New Research
2 mins
Pazopanib Shows Potential in Treating Rare Bone Sarcoma: New Research
Unraveling the Health Benefits and Nutritional Varieties of Salmon
2 mins
Unraveling the Health Benefits and Nutritional Varieties of Salmon
Sven-Goran Eriksson Discusses Terminal Cancer Diagnosis, Unfulfilled Dreams, and England's 'Golden Generation'
2 mins
Sven-Goran Eriksson Discusses Terminal Cancer Diagnosis, Unfulfilled Dreams, and England's 'Golden Generation'
Senator Lankford's Ambitious Bid for GOP Majority Support for Border and Immigration Deal
2 mins
Senator Lankford's Ambitious Bid for GOP Majority Support for Border and Immigration Deal
Guernsey Woman Returns MBE Amid Political Tensions, Community Continues to Inspire
3 mins
Guernsey Woman Returns MBE Amid Political Tensions, Community Continues to Inspire
Dodgers Present Shohei Ohtani with Unique 'Visa' for His Dog
4 mins
Dodgers Present Shohei Ohtani with Unique 'Visa' for His Dog
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
1 hour
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
6 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
7 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
7 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
9 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
10 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
12 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
13 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
13 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app