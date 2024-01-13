en English
Tech

CES 2024: AI Takes Centre Stage as ZDNET Spotlights Top Laptops

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:07 pm EST


Technology’s rapid evolution has become the heartbeat of the modern era, and nowhere was this more apparent than at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. The event highlighted the proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI) in a wide range of products, demonstrating how AI is becoming an essential component of everyday devices and services.

AI: A Common Thread

One of the key takeaways from CES 2024 was the widespread implementation of AI. Windows laptops now come with a CoPilot button, a feature that leverages AI to enhance the user experience. Samsung unveiled its new range of AI-powered 8K televisions, a prime example of how AI is transforming the realm of entertainment. The auto industry is not being left behind either, with Volkswagen’s electric vehicles equipped with ChatGPT, an AI feature that takes user interaction to a new level.

AI Beyond Conventional Applications

AI has also found a place in somewhat unconventional applications. The DeRucci Anti-Snore Smart Pillow uses AI to monitor and adjust the user’s sleeping position to minimize snoring. The Seer Grill’s Perfecta, on the other hand, employs AI to ensure that your BBQ is cooked to perfection. It was also clear from CES 2024 that AI has a significant role to play in the future of personal assistance, with robots such as Oro’s Dog Companion and Ballie taking center stage.

Highlighting the Best of Laptops

ZDNET, a renowned tech review hub, spotlighted several laptops at CES 2024, their recommendations based on comprehensive product testing and research. The Razer Blade 16 was recognized as the best overall laptop, with its UHD OLED display, Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, configurations up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090, up to 96 GB RAM, and up to 8TB of storage. The MSI Prestige AI Evo, aimed at content creators, also received attention for its choice of displays, Intel’s new Ultra 7 chip, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and a remarkable 13-hour battery life. The MSI Raider GE68, equipped with a 4K mini LED display, Intel Core i9, Nvidia RTX 4070, and a 144Hz refresh rate, was also mentioned. These laptops represent the zenith of current laptop technologies, providing consumers with a range of options to suit their specific needs.

Tech
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

