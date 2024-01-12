CES 2024: AI Dominates the Stage Amidst a Variety of PC Tech Innovations

AI technology took center stage at CES 2024, drawing the attention of PC tech enthusiasts with the promise of innovative products. However, alongside these high-tech unveilings, traditional ‘meat and potatoes’ PC technology still held its ground, catering to a broad range of user needs, from gaming to content creation.

MSI’s High-Spec OLED Monitor with AI Features

MSI made waves with the introduction of the MEG 321URX QD OLED monitor, a high-spec 32-inch 4K 240Hz OLED display. This monitor is armed with AI features like AI Skylight, offering gamers an edge by helping them track enemies in popular games like ‘League of Legends’ and ‘Dota 2’.

AMD’s Attractive Processor with a Pinch of Skepticism

AMD wasn’t left out of the spotlight. The company released a six-core, 12-thread processor at an affordable price point. However, the practical value of AI in processors was met with a degree of skepticism, indicating that the industry still has some convincing to do.

MSI’s Claw: A New Challenger in the Handheld Gaming Market

MSI’s Claw, a newcomer to the handheld gaming PC market, made an impressive debut. It boasted excellent build quality and was powered by Intel’s Core Ultra processor with Arc graphics. This handheld gaming device could pose a challenge to existing devices like the Steam Deck.

Lenovo’s Hand-Cranked Mouse and Spinning Dial Wireless Keyboard

Lenovo showcased an unusual concept with a hand-cranked mouse and spinning dial wireless keyboard. This unexpected nod to sustainability and the prepper movement hinted at the diverse ways technology can evolve.

Asus’ Compact ROG NUC Mini PC

Asus announced the ROG NUC mini PC, a compact yet powerful gaming machine armed with high-end specs. This device is perfect for gamers operating in space-constrained environments.

The products presented at CES 2024 exemplify the diverse and evolving landscape of PC technology. AI integration is becoming an increasingly prominent feature in this field, even as the practical applications of AI in computing continue to be scrutinized.