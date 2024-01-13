en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Tech

CES 2024: A Showcase of Innovation and Potential

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:03 pm EST
CES 2024: A Showcase of Innovation and Potential

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, held in Las Vegas, was a grand showcase featuring a myriad of innovative devices and concepts. With products and ideas from both established companies and rising startups, the event was a testament to the relentless march of technological advancement.

Asus and Samsung Unveil Cutting-Edge Designs

Notable among the range of products was the ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro, a gaming phone that pushes the boundaries of performance. It sports a Snapdragon chipset, up to 24GB of RAM, a 165Hz OLED display, and a significantly improved 50MP primary camera. A standout feature is the customizable AniMe Vision panel for interactive notifications. On the other hand, Samsung came forth with the In Out Flip concept, an adaptable flip phone design that folds both inwards and outwards, featuring a single flexible display for a thinner profile. However, this concept is not expected to materialize into a marketable product soon.

Wearable Tech: From Rings to Smart Glasses

In the wearable tech segment, the Evie Ring was introduced, targeting women with noteworthy features like period tracking and mood logging, aided by an AI-powered companion app. The ring, which offers a battery life of over four days, is available for iOS users at $269, with Android support around the corner. Another intriguing wearable, the Air 2 Ultra smart glasses by XREAL, aim to democratize the mixed reality experience. They come equipped with high-resolution Micro LED panels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 6DoF tracking, priced at a relatively accessible $700. However, they require connection to an external device.

Rabbit R1: A New Breed of AI Assistant

The CES 2024 also witnessed the emergence of the Rabbit R1 as a unique device. It positions itself as a physical AI assistant, aiming to replace traditional smartphone functions. Powered by ChatGPT 4, the Rabbit R1 learns to perform tasks through voice commands sans a traditional operating system or apps. This device represents a novel approach to tech interaction that could potentially redefine how we engage with technology.

With 4300+ exhibitors and a record 1400+ startups from around the globe, CES 2024 was a spectacle of innovation in AI, accessibility, digital health, and mobility. As we look forward to CES 2025, it is evident that the future of tech is bright, filled with promise and potential.

0
Tech
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Tech

See more
8 mins ago
Unveiling the Secret Formation of the Melanesian Border Plateau
A recent study has unveiled the complex formation of an immense geological superstructure lying deep beneath the Pacific Ocean, known as the Melanesian Border Plateau. This superstructure, larger than Great Britain, has been in the making since the Cretaceous period, a time when dinosaurs still roamed the Earth. Multiple Stages of Formation Contrary to the
Unveiling the Secret Formation of the Melanesian Border Plateau
NASA Triumphs Over Technical Hurdle, Unlocks Secrets of Asteroid Bennu
26 mins ago
NASA Triumphs Over Technical Hurdle, Unlocks Secrets of Asteroid Bennu
AI Brews a New Beer: Nethergate Brewery's Innovative Foray into AI
27 mins ago
AI Brews a New Beer: Nethergate Brewery's Innovative Foray into AI
AI: Revolutionizing India's Healthcare Landscape
11 mins ago
AI: Revolutionizing India's Healthcare Landscape
World Economic Forum 2024: AI, Trust, and India on the Global Stage
13 mins ago
World Economic Forum 2024: AI, Trust, and India on the Global Stage
NASA Triumphs Over Technical Challenges to Access Precious Asteroid Sample
25 mins ago
NASA Triumphs Over Technical Challenges to Access Precious Asteroid Sample
Latest Headlines
World News
Guardiola Lauds De Bruyne's Return, Highlights New Talent Bobb
52 seconds
Guardiola Lauds De Bruyne's Return, Highlights New Talent Bobb
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Decision to Authorize Airstrikes on Houthi Rebels: A Detailed Account
1 min
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Decision to Authorize Airstrikes on Houthi Rebels: A Detailed Account
Germany's Political Landscape Set to Shift with Emergence of New Leftist Party
2 mins
Germany's Political Landscape Set to Shift with Emergence of New Leftist Party
The Iowa Caucuses and the Shaping of the Republican Presidential Primary
2 mins
The Iowa Caucuses and the Shaping of the Republican Presidential Primary
Historic Win for Democratic Progressive Party in Taiwan with Lai Ching-te as President
2 mins
Historic Win for Democratic Progressive Party in Taiwan with Lai Ching-te as President
Ivory Coast Seizes Victory in AFCON 2023 Opener Against Guinea-Bissau
3 mins
Ivory Coast Seizes Victory in AFCON 2023 Opener Against Guinea-Bissau
Iowa Caucuses: A Nation's Fears and the Future of American Democracy
3 mins
Iowa Caucuses: A Nation's Fears and the Future of American Democracy
Kentucky Wildcats Crowned All-Time Number One Team in AP Top 25's 75-Year History
3 mins
Kentucky Wildcats Crowned All-Time Number One Team in AP Top 25's 75-Year History
Mainland China's Unwavering Stance on Taiwan: A Reaction to Local Election Results
4 mins
Mainland China's Unwavering Stance on Taiwan: A Reaction to Local Election Results
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
5 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
5 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
6 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
7 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
8 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
9 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app