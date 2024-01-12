CES 2024: A Showcase of Groundbreaking Technologies and AI-Powered Innovations

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, a global stage for innovation, has unveiled a myriad of technologies designed to revolutionize daily life and tackle contemporary challenges. From companion robots to electric flight vehicles and smart pet doors, the 2024 CES has served as a melting pot of creativity and technological advancements.

Wehead: The Companion Robot

One of the showstoppers at CES was Wehead, a companion robot developed by a US startup. Equipped with generative artificial intelligence, Wehead simulates human interaction by engaging in human-like conversations and remembering past interactions. The robot, available on a $200 per month subscription basis, became an instant topic of debate among attendees, with opinions diverging on its degree of realism.

Supernal’s eVTOL: The Future of Urban Mobility

Another standout was the electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle (eVTOL) by Supernal, a subsidiary of the Hyundai Group. The eVTOL, envisioned as a solution to traffic congestion, offers the possibility of short urban flights. Capable of accommodating a pilot and four passengers, Supernal aims to launch operations by 2028. However, this ambitious plan faces regulatory and technological hurdles.

Pawport and Flappie: Innovations for Pet Owners

CES 2024 also introduced Pawport, a hermetically sealed pet door invented by Martin Diamond. With Pawport, pets can freely enter and exit the home without risking wildlife intrusions. This ingenious product, which operates using a badge system worn by the pet, is expected to be available from May, starting at $459. In a similar vein, Flappie Technologies unveiled an AI-powered smart pet door that prevents pets from bringing unwanted ‘gifts’ into the house. The Flappie door, priced from 299 Swiss francs, uses AI cameras and microchip-specific pet identification to ensure a cat’s mouth is empty before permitting entry.

