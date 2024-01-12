en English
Science & Technology

CES 2024: A Showcase of Groundbreaking Technologies and AI-Powered Innovations

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:54 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 2:47 am EST
The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, a global stage for innovation, has unveiled a myriad of technologies designed to revolutionize daily life and tackle contemporary challenges. From companion robots to electric flight vehicles and smart pet doors, the 2024 CES has served as a melting pot of creativity and technological advancements.

Wehead: The Companion Robot

One of the showstoppers at CES was Wehead, a companion robot developed by a US startup. Equipped with generative artificial intelligence, Wehead simulates human interaction by engaging in human-like conversations and remembering past interactions. The robot, available on a $200 per month subscription basis, became an instant topic of debate among attendees, with opinions diverging on its degree of realism.

Supernal’s eVTOL: The Future of Urban Mobility

Another standout was the electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle (eVTOL) by Supernal, a subsidiary of the Hyundai Group. The eVTOL, envisioned as a solution to traffic congestion, offers the possibility of short urban flights. Capable of accommodating a pilot and four passengers, Supernal aims to launch operations by 2028. However, this ambitious plan faces regulatory and technological hurdles.

Pawport and Flappie: Innovations for Pet Owners

CES 2024 also introduced Pawport, a hermetically sealed pet door invented by Martin Diamond. With Pawport, pets can freely enter and exit the home without risking wildlife intrusions. This ingenious product, which operates using a badge system worn by the pet, is expected to be available from May, starting at $459. In a similar vein, Flappie Technologies unveiled an AI-powered smart pet door that prevents pets from bringing unwanted ‘gifts’ into the house. The Flappie door, priced from 299 Swiss francs, uses AI cameras and microchip-specific pet identification to ensure a cat’s mouth is empty before permitting entry.

Amidst these technological innovations, the CES also served as a platform for other news, including weather updates and local happenings. Attendees kept abreast of gusty winds and snow showers with a 50% chance of snowfall, school closures, the suspension of DoorDash operations due to severe weather, and the capture of a wanted violent offender.

Science & Technology
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

