Science & Technology

CES 2024: A Glimpse into the Future of Technology

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:54 am EST
Mark your calendars for the annual tech extravaganza, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, scheduled to unfurl its carpet in Las Vegas from January 9 to 12. The event is destined to be a beacon of innovation, highlighting the future of technology in various industries. The spotlight this year will be on accessibility, clean energy technology, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) earbud drivers, Wi-Fi 7 technology, and artificial intelligence (AI) powered personal computers (PCs).

Empowering Accessibility

Just like its predecessor, CES 2024 will continue to emphasize accessibility. The event aims to bridge the gap between technology and people with mobility restrictions and hearing impairments. The focus will be on devices that cater to these needs, ensuring a more inclusive future where technology is accessible to all.

Harnessing Clean Energy

One of the trends expected to make waves at the event is the rise in clean energy technology for consumer hardware. Innovations like plug-and-play solar panels equipped with inverters and batteries are predicted to steal the limelight, paving the way towards a more sustainable future.

Revolutionizing Audio Technology

Audio technology is also set to take a leap forward with MEMS earbud drivers. They promise improved response, durability, and sound fidelity. xMEMS will be showcasing its new Cypress model, equipped with enhanced bass response and active noise cancellation (ANC) capabilities, a testament to the ongoing evolution in audio technology.

Wi-Fi 7 and AI PCs: The Future of Connectivity and Computing

Another trend to look out for is the Wi-Fi 7 technology that promises to enhance the way we connect. With potential speeds up to 46 Gbps and improved mesh network performance for larger homes, this technology aims to redefine connectivity.
Simultaneously, the concept of AI PCs will be at the forefront, with giants like Intel and AMD showcasing computers equipped with neural processing units (NPUs) to handle AI tasks more efficiently. Coupled with developments in Windows AI features and NPU-powered applications from companies like Adobe and Audacity, CES 2024 is set to be a game-changer in the realm of AI.

Science & Technology Tech United States
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

