Tech

CES 2024: A Glimpse into the Future of Tech

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:21 pm EST
CES 2024: A Glimpse into the Future of Tech

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, the annual technology spectacle produced by the Consumer Technology Association, is poised to take center stage in Las Vegas from January 9 to 12. The event, which has expanded its scope from a vendor-focused gathering to a leading platform for product launches and strategic business dialogues, is anticipated to draw approximately 130,000 participants globally.

Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage

This year, Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be the show’s linchpin, with a slew of AI-powered products expected to be unveiled. Keynote discussions led by tech giants such as Qualcomm and Intel are set to delve into the practical application of AI in daily life, its impact on user experiences, and the potential for improved business outcomes. Research suggests consumers are increasingly comfortable with AI-driven shopping and entertainment options, a trend that is likely to be echoed in the show’s exhibits.

Metaverse, VR, and Smart Glasses

The CES 2024 will also serve as a showcase for next-gen technologies, with the Metaverse, Virtual Reality (VR), and smart glasses taking up significant real estate. A special session dedicated to the market demand for VR/AR headsets and their influence on the Metaverse and spatial computing is also planned, reflecting the industry’s intense interest in these areas.

Automobile Innovation and Smart Home Applications

Automobile giants including BMW, Mercedes Benz, Honda, and Kia, are set to make their presence felt with announcements at the event. Simultaneously, companies like LG and Samsung are expected to spotlight AI-driven smart home applications. Samsung, for instance, will feature the Bespoke 4 Door Flex Refrigerator with an AI Family Hub, while LG will introduce a smart home AI agent.

The CES 2024, covering over 2.4 million square feet of exhibit space, offers a unique mix of technologies and industries. With attractions like Eureka Park for startups and an automobile section at the new LVCC Exhibit hall, it promises to be an exciting exploration of the future of tech, whether you’re a seasoned attendee or a first-time visitor.

0
Tech United States
