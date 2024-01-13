en English
CES 2024: A Glimpse into a Future Shaped by AI and Invisible Tech

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:30 pm EST
The whir of innovation echoed through the corridors of CES 2024, held in the vibrant city of Las Vegas. This global event transformed into a melting pot of ideas, as industry leaders from around the world congregated to discuss the trajectory of technology and marketing. From the amalgamation of artificial intelligence (AI) in workflows to the emergence of health tech collecting data at microscopic levels, the event painted an intriguing picture of our tech-infused future. Notably, the concept of ‘invisible tech’—technology so seamlessly integrated into our lives that it becomes inconspicuous—gained traction. These advancements, leaders predict, will not only redefine our daily routines but also reshape the landscape of brand engagement.

The Harmonious Dance of AI and Human Ingenuity

Katie Richling, a notable figure from Media.Monks, shed light on the evolving synergy between humans and AI in professional workflows. This fusion, she proposed, would not lead to a robotic takeover but rather a transformation of agency business models. The future she envisions is one where AI aids human creativity, allowing us to scale new heights of innovation.

Health Tech: Marketing at a Cellular Level

Brent Buntin, representing Code and Theory, delved into the realm of health tech. He pointed towards devices that collect health data at a granular level, hinting at the potential for marketing at a cellular level. This new frontier opens a world of possibilities for personalized treatments, tailored diets, and bespoke fitness routines, redefining the boundaries of health and wellness marketing.

The Rise of Invisible Tech

Amy Carvajal, also from Code and Theory, spoke about the trend towards tech that enhances life while remaining unnoticed. This ‘invisible tech,’ she suggested, will subtly shape our lives without being overtly conspicuous, blending seamlessly into our daily routines and interactions.

Anticipating Brand Connections in a Tech-Driven Future

Michael Kassan of MediaLink emphasized that CES is more than a platform for observing new tech—it’s a springboard for forming partnerships and strategizing future brand connections. The technology showcased at CES, he noted, is not an end but a means to an end: the ultimate goal being to foster meaningful engagement between brands and consumers.

AI: Your Personal Companion

Esther Raphael of Intersection, reflecting on the profound impact AI will have on media and personal lives, echoed the sentiment of entrepreneur Mark Cuban. Cuban predicts a generation growing up with AI not as a mere tool but as a personal companion, a trusted confidante. This forecast signals a significant paradigm shift, with technology moving beyond being a facilitator to becoming an integral part of our lives.

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

