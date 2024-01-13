en English
Business

CES 2024: A Collision of Innovations Amidst Vegas Lights

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:50 am EST
CES 2024: A Collision of Innovations Amidst Vegas Lights

In the vibrant city of Las Vegas, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) recently unveiled a cornucopia of digital innovations, transcending its 40-year old roots as a platform for television and stereo manufacturers. Today, CES encompasses an expansive array of digital products, and the city itself forms a fitting backdrop, illustrating the seamless amalgamation of commerce and gaming.

Highlights and Lowlights of CES 2024

Among the thousands of exhibitors and startups, there were both winners and losers. Sony, for instance, faced criticism for a lackluster presentation that lacked a clear message and coherence in product offerings. Similarly, Hyundai and Kia presented ambitious visions for a hydrogen economy and new logistics standards, respectively. However, their proposals were met with skepticism, primarily due to the vast political and financial obstacles involved. In a more comical vein, Volkswagen’s attempt to integrate ChatGPT with their in-car voice assistant resulted in a humorous mishap during a live demonstration.

Walmart and Microsoft: A Game-Changing Partnership

Despite the general sense of confusion, one company stood out with confidence – Walmart. The retail giant announced a high-profile partnership with Microsoft, integrating Azure and OpenAI into its operations. This exciting collaboration aims to revolutionize Walmart’s supply chain management and customer service, marking a significant challenge to competitors like Amazon and Google.

Sharp’s Innovative Olfactory Sensor

Meanwhile, Sharp turned heads with the unveiling of a prototype olfactory sensor capable of analyzing and identifying smells. This breakthrough technology has the potential to be a game-changer in various industries, from food and beverage to public safety.

As CES 2024 came to a close, it spotlighted innovative trends across AI, accessibility, digital health, and mobility. More than 4300 exhibitors and a record 1400+ startups set the technology narrative for the year ahead, underscoring the resurgence of face-to-face conversations and meetings as an essential component of the technology industry.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

