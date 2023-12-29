en English
Tech

CES 2023 Highlights and Anticipation for the Rise of Generative AI in 2024

By: Safak Costu
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:59 pm EST
CES 2023 Highlights and Anticipation for the Rise of Generative AI in 2024

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the world’s premier trade show for consumer technology, completed its 2023 edition with a respectable turnout of 115,000 attendees. Despite the pandemic-induced fluctuations in the event’s influence and the trend of major exhibitors opting for their own events, CES has remained a pivotal platform for startups. The show offers a unique, bustling environment, especially in the Eureka Park section, for new companies to present their innovative products to journalists, distributors, and manufacturers.

Emerging Trends in Consumer Hardware

The 2023 CES was marked by emerging trends in consumer hardware. Major tech industry players such as Amazon, Asus, Dell, Google, Samsung, Sony, LG, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Intel, and Qualcomm unveiled their latest breakthroughs. These included advancements in electric vehicles, artificial intelligence applications, new PC lineups, and smart TV upgrades. Notably, the event also featured innovative products like silicon photonic chips for faster diagnostics and smart bird feeders with AI capabilities.

Decentralization of the Supply Chain

Another notable trend observed at CES 2023 was the significant shift towards supply chain decentralization. Notably, ESR, a leading tech accessory brand, unveiled a new range of innovative solutions, including MagSafe chargers and Galaxy S24 and Apple accessories. This suggests an increasing drive among tech companies to control more aspects of their product development and supply chains.

Generative AI: The Future of Robotics?

The upcoming 2024 CES is expected to be dominated by the rise of generative AI in hardware products. While some claims about this technology may be overhyped, the potential for innovation, particularly in robotics, is significant. There is a strong anticipation for partnerships and announcements involving various robotics systems like Agility’s Digit or Boston Dynamics’ Stretch. The advent of generative AI may well herald a new era in the field of robotics, opening up a plethora of possibilities for automation and technological advancement.

Tech
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

