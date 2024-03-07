Cellecor Gadgets Partners with BLS E-Services to Boost Sales, Expands Distribution Network

Focusing on expanding and strengthening its distribution network, Cellecor Gadgets Limited has partnered with BLS E-Services Limited. Under the terms of the agreement, Cellecor Smart TVs, Phones, and Smartphones will now be marketed at BLS E-Services platforms. By putting its products and services right in front of customers, Cellecor hopes to boost sales, wishing that it would help both the company and its customers.

Strategic Partnership for Wider Reach

One of India's leading suppliers of technology-enabled digital services, BLS e-Service Limited, built on the heritage of BLS International, offers a variety of services such as Business Correspondent, Assisted E-services, and E-Government services. Through its robust network, BLS e-Service Limited plays a major role in enhancing accessibility to a wide range of essential public utility services, social welfare programmes, healthcare, banking, education, and agriculture. This spectrum of services not only meets the demands of individuals (B2C) in urban, semi-urban, rural, and remote areas but also those of governments (G2C) and companies (B2B).

Cellecor's Aggressive Expansion

An expanding brand in the very competitive electronics sector, Cellecor is expanding quickly throughout India and keeping up its development trajectory with a number of creative projects. The firm has begun aggressively expanding its product line to include home and kitchen appliances as well as electronic goods including washing machines, TWS, smart TVs, mobile phones, mixers and grinders. Through its own exclusive stores, dealers, distributors, channel partners, franchises, and other means, Cellecor Gadgets products are already widely accessible throughout India. Nevertheless, the company is actively broadening its reach, making its products available at every potential retail counter and e-commerce platform. In keeping with this spirit, it has partnered with BLS E-Services Limited as one of its distribution partners.

Market Impact and Future Prospects

"Cellecor aims to increase its sales by making its goods and services available to people at their doorstep. Hoping it will not only benefit them but also their treasured customers. We firmly believe that customers are the king of the marketplace and should be well taken care of," commented the company in collaboration with BLS. The shares of Cellecor Gadgets were trading 0.33% higher at Rs 243 apiece on the NSE while writing the copy after the announcement.

The partnership between Cellecor Gadgets and BLS E-Services marks a significant step towards expanding the reach and accessibility of Cellecor's innovative products. By leveraging BLS's extensive service network, Cellecor not only aims to enhance its market presence but also to enrich the consumer experience with its wide array of electronic products. As the collaboration unfolds, it will be interesting to witness the impact on sales growth and customer satisfaction, setting a precedent for future alliances in the technology and service sectors.