CD Projekt RED Bolsters Team with Industry Veterans for Project Orion

CD Projekt RED, the esteemed video game developer, is fortifying its team with an impressive collection of industry veterans for their upcoming project, intriguingly dubbed Project Orion. The announcement has sent waves through the gaming community, hinting at an acceleration in the game's development.

Industry Titans Join the Fray

Dan Hernberg, boasting a rich tenure as lead product manager at Blizzard Entertainment, has taken up the mantle of executive producer. Ryan Barnard, a seasoned professional who has held critical roles such as game director at Ubisoft Massive and gameplay director at IO Interactive, has joined the ranks as design director. Alan Villani, with his significant contributions as VP of technology at WB Games to the Mortal Kombat series, has been appointed as the engineering director.

An Enriched Narrative Team

The narrative team has not been left behind in this industry talent influx. Anna Megill, carrying writing credits from games like Control, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, and her work on Fable, now helms the role of lead writer. In a further boost, Alexander Freed, a former senior writer at BioWare renowned for his work on Star Wars: The Old Republic and its related novels, joins to enhance the writing endeavors for Project Orion.

Project Orion's Progress

While a release date for Project Orion remains under wraps, CD Projekt RED's recruitment drive in Boston and Vancouver signifies momentum in the game's development. With these new additions, the studio aims to build on the success of Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty expansion and deliver a gaming experience that will further cement their position in the industry. As the development progresses, the gaming community can look forward to more updates in the upcoming year.