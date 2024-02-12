Cattler and Elanco Join Forces to Optimize Cattle Feeding Practices Through Data Collaboration

In a move set to revolutionize the cattle farming industry, agricultural technology startup Cattler has announced a landmark partnership with Elanco Animal Health. The deal, unveiled on February 12, 2024, is designed to optimize cattle feeding practices by providing data collaboration for customers participating in Elanco's Knowledge Solutions (EKS) services.

A Strategic Alliance Born Out of Shared Vision

Cattler, a specialist in beef management solutions, and Elanco, a global leader in animal health, have joined forces to offer cattle farmers streamlined access to Elanco's Benchmark and Experior Data Services. This collaboration is expected to significantly improve feeding practices, leading to healthier livestock and increased efficiency on farms across the Americas.

"Our partnership with Elanco represents a significant step forward in our mission to empower cattle farmers with data-driven insights," said the founder of Cattler. "By combining our expertise with Elanco's data services, we can help farmers make informed decisions that benefit their businesses and the environment."

Optimizing Cattle Feeding Practices Through Data Collaboration

Cattler's cutting-edge management platform, which already serves cattle farmers throughout the Americas, provides actionable insights based on data from other farms. By integrating Elanco's Benchmark and Experior Data Services, Cattler customers will gain access to even more comprehensive and comparable data, allowing them to make more informed decisions about their feeding practices.

The partnership will enable farmers to compare their performance against industry standards, identify areas for improvement, and implement changes that can lead to better outcomes for their animals and their bottom lines.

A Win-Win Situation for Cattle Farmers and the Environment

The collaboration between Cattler and Elanco is not only expected to boost the profitability of cattle farms but also contribute to more sustainable practices. By optimizing feeding practices, farmers can reduce waste, lower their environmental footprint, and promote animal welfare.

As the world's population continues to grow, the demand for beef is expected to increase. By harnessing the power of data collaboration, Cattler and Elanco aim to help the cattle farming industry meet this demand in a responsible and efficient manner.

In conclusion, the partnership between Cattler and Elanco represents a significant milestone in the ongoing quest to optimize cattle feeding practices. By providing farmers with access to valuable data and insights, this collaboration is set to transform the cattle farming industry and contribute to a more sustainable future for all.